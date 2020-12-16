Most compatible zodiac signs: Discover your ideal partner

Did you know that zodiac sign compatibility can help you decode relationships? (Source: Pixabay)

Not everyone gets along with everyone — you become best friends with some people, and many others remain mere acquaintances. But did you know that your compatibility traits also depend on your zodiac sign? In terms of long-term compatibility, some signs get along with each other like house on fire. This compatibility of signs depends on many factors and can function as a guide, says Pandit Jagannath GuruJi, astrologer, prophesier, and philanthropist.

Below, he shares a list of the most compatible signs. Which sign are you paired up with?

Aries-Gemini

Those with Aries as their sign are full of creative energy that you can’t resist. You can hate them or love them but can’t ignore them. There’s no denying that they have a magnetic personality. The sign is most compatible with Gemini because of the characteristics and values they share. Both signs are independent and respect each other’s decisions — whether it is personal or professional. You’re both always up for a good time and have a natural youthfulness that promises to keep your life feeling fresh forever.

Taurus-Capricorn

Taureans are full of determination and are known to get things done efficiently. The sign is highly compatible with Capricorn. Taurus will always make Capricorn feel safe and be the voice of reason when they let their imagination run wild. Together, Taurus and Capricorn make the perfect partners in everything.

Cancer-Scorpion

Cancerians are sensitive and full of feelings. Emotional security is important to them in relationships. Cancer is most compatible with fellow water sign Scorpion and is able to meet them at a sentimental level. Scorpio, with their meticulous attention to detail, can often pick up on Cancer’s unspoken feelings and diffuse any jealousy or anger without them having to ask. The chemistry between these two signs is incredibly strong and unbreakable.

Leo-Sagittarius

Leo is a natural leader. It is ruled by the sun, which makes it optimistic and disciplined. Their presence can literally ‘light up’ a room. Leo is best compatible with Sagittarius, everything flows magically because of their similar approach to life. Both are constantly busy and respect each other’s independence and look up to each other. When Leo feels down, uninspired or unmotivated, Sagittarius will always encourage and inspire them to reach their highest potential. This pair is fabulous and can inspire all.

Virgo-Capricorn and Virgo-Taurus

Since Virgo is an earth sign, it fares well with other earth signs like Taurus and Capricorn. Not only do they complement each other, but also share a practical approach to all that life has to offer.

Libra-Aquarius

Libras have a fun-loving nature that can really win over any zodiac sign. You will never run out of interesting topics to chat with an Aquarius. Aquarius will constantly offer you the mental stimulation you need, to stay engaged in a relationship. Both of you can together embrace your inner free peace.

Pisces-Cancer and Pisces-Scorpio

For Pisces people, relationships with fellow water signs — Cancer and Scorpion — prove to be the best. Their relationships are harmonious and long-lasting. Pisces personalities are very dreamy and passionate as lovers. They are very emotional and creative as well. Pisces and Scorpios both cherish feeling loved, which makes this match extremely fulfilling and beautiful. Together, you balance each other.

Capricorn-Scorpio

These two sensual signs are naturally very good together. They both take a long time to trust, so they are well suited to match. Both share a special bond that is not easily breakable. For Capricorn, the relationship always comes before money or anything else. Scorpios do not like to lose control of their relationship. They ensure loyalty from their side and expect the same from their partner.

