Zodiac signs as house plants: Find out what type matches your personality best

If you are ever confused about gifting something to someone, consider house plants. They are enduring, living things that have a personality of their own, and they can also reflect your personality.

For instance, if you have a Sagittarius or Libra friend and you want to give them something thoughtful this year, or are thinking of making a green addition to your own home space, house plants are ideal options.

If you are confused about what to buy, Kapil V, the founder of Bonasila, makes it simpler for you by listing out plant types for each of the zodiac personalities. Pair these with planters by Bonasila and surprise your loved ones with a special note mentioning their traits and why these plants are gifted to them.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

When you meet an Aries, you’ll notice they’re direct, passionate, and self-assured. Snake plants and cactus have the same traits. Except for occasional watering, snake plants don’t require any special care. The snake plant’s pointy leaves symbolise Aries’ forthright personality.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A person born under this sign is tenacious, practical, and very hard working. Bromeliad and fiddle-leaf fig can be the suitable choices.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Geminis are upbeat, optimistic, and adaptable. Succulents and philodendrons both exude flexibility and optimism, making them ideal for Geminis.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Cancerians are sensitive, gentle, and devoted to their families. For this zodiac sign, money trees and spider plants are ideal.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

People are drawn to Leos because they are warm, cheery, and charismatic. With increased self-confidence, their attractive physical appearance also becomes more evident. The fiery spirit of this sign is matched by red aglaonema, flamingo lily, and crown of thorns.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Virgos are supportive, trustworthy, and realistic in their outlook on life, with a sense of responsibility for producing high-quality work. Orchids and rubber trees compliment a Virgo’s personality very well.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Libras are gregarious, diplomatic and artistic. They also like to participate in activities such as visiting museums and theatre. Monstera plants, peace lily, and tree philodendron are all the best selections for Libras.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

People born under this sign are honest, determined, and self-assured, and they are not scared to express their opinions. Dracaenas, jade plants, and kalanchoes are ideal companions because of their fervent and honest nature.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

People born under the sign of Sagittarius are bold, free-spirited, wanderers and ambitious. For the curious Sagis, exotic alocasia and air plants can be fantastic.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Capricorns are self-disciplined and responsible. They’re also grounded in reality, conventional and governed by regulations. Bonsai and lucky bamboos are the best choices for this zodiac sign. Also, pansy flowers are the most compatible with Capricorn personalities.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Aquarians are naturally free-spirited people who dislike being restricted in their lives. Because of their liberal mentality, English ivy, lifesaver plants, and pothos are perfect for them. Azalea flowers are also a great match for Aquarius personalities.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

People born under the sign of Pisces are inventive, pleasure-seeking, compassionate and easygoing. Because of this, the ZZ plant and aloe vera are ideal for them.

