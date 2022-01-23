What should each zodiac sign do for success as per vastu in 2022

The new year has arrived with hopes and expectations. While we are still braving the pandemic, the whole world has a lot of expectations from 2022. Vastu Acharya Manoj Srivastava suggests remedies to implement in your home and offices for luck and happiness.

Aries

Aries can expect some relationship issues in the year. You can place a double happiness symbol in South West of your home for harmonious relationships.

Taurus

There are high chances of health-related troubles for those born with Taurus as their moon sign. There may also be expenses for their home like renovation, new furniture or repairs. They should keep the area between North and North-East free from clutter and place Gangajal in a silver container in North of North East.

Gemini

Gemini can expect a change of job in 2022. Stress due to office politics can bother you. You will also be concerned about your child’s education and health. You can place a painting or figurine of Lord Ganesha in between West and South West of your house and a figurine of Lord Buddha in the North East of your home.

Cancer

Cancer will find personal life issues affecting their profession. Parent’s health may cause some concern. Legal issues are also a possibility. In order to overcome them, you may place a pair of swans in the South West of your home, hang a picture of Lord Dhanvantri in the North of North East, and light a red bulb in South East and let it remain on throughout the year.

Leo

For Leo, this year is indicating separation from family due to work. They may either be transferred to a different city or go abroad for work and away from family. Relationship issues may also bother during the year. Leos can place a family picture in a golden frame in the South West of their home.

Virgo

There are chances of suffering due to chronic ailments. You may also face delays due to legal issues and obstacles in your profession. Keep some Gangajal in a silver pot in North of North East of your home and light a red bulb in the South East throughout the year.

Libra

There are chances that hidden enemies will disrupt your peace of mind at workplace. Conspiracy and deception can happen against you. You can place Gangajal in a silver pot in the North East of your home and place a figurine of Lord Buddha in meditative pose on your work table in office.

Scorpio

This year, there can be expenses on marriage or education. There can be some minor surgery during the year. Place a figurine of Kamdhenu cow in the South East of your home.

Sagittarius

For Sagittarians, this year can bring new opportunities in the form of a new job. There can be expenses on travel or education. Place a painting depicting green jungle in the North of your house.

Capricorn

Capricorns may face challenges in professional life. They may change their career stream or start a new business. Place a money plant in the North or place a small ladder to represent growth in the North direction of your home.

Aquarius

This year may make you take on unnecessary and emotional expenses. You may lend money to someone that may get stuck. Astrology also suggests you to invest wisely this year. Light a red bulb in the South East of your home and let it remain on throughout the year.

Pisces

Those born under the moon sign of Pisces may experience arguments in relationships and issues from the government. Hang a sun showpiece made of copper in the East wall such that it is above seven feet from the ground. A pair of mandarin ducks will do wonders in making your relationships harmonious.

