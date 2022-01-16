Zodiac alert: What’s in store for Capricorns in 2022?

One of the four cardinal signs, Capricorn (earth), has natural leadership qualities, says Nitin Kashyap, astrologer with GemPundit. According to him Capricornians are said to lead life while continuously looking for new and dynamic life experiences. “Out of all the zodiac signs, they are said to be the most hard-working individuals who are admiringly ambitious, determined, materialistic, and like nothing more than achieving their goals. They are also extremely diligent and keep going when others give up,” he adds.

You might want a Capricorn as a partner, friend, or collaborator, but they might not be that fun at a party. “They are, however, highly loyal and supportive of their small but until-death-do-us-apart friend circle. At the same time, Capricornians are perceived as born-shrewd. They can quickly gauge what tick others and use it to their advantage. They are also self-aware of their own needs and traits,” he continues.

At a glance: With ruling planet Saturn, the initial days of 2022 will be highly fruitful for Capricornians. In contrast to the past few years, people born during this time will reap the benefits of all their past endeavors. It won’t be amiss if you tackle things a bit carefully as the transit of Rahu can have an impulsive influence on your actions. Especially between April to July, this North lunar node (ascending), also known as the shadow planet, can provoke you to make reckless decisions. Being patient will ensure a seamless ride throughout the year, but simultaneously be prepared to face some unforeseeable challenges while cracking a delay. Rest assured, the end output will be ever in your favour.

How will the year fare financially?

Usually, Capricornians suffer from financial anxiety, as to achieve the financial goals, they have to plow through multiple obstacles and delays. The year 2022 comes bearing good news. The year will be overall secure for people with the Capricorn sun sign. Especially the months April and June will fare exceptionally well from a finance perspective. The beginning of 2022 might result in high expenditure, so try to maintain your budget and spend money wisely. On a positive note, you are likely to get profitable returns from much-awaited past endeavours. Considering one of the famous Capricorn billionaires is Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, this year might change the course of history and produce unprecedented results in your favour.

How will your love life proceed?

In terms of love life, be on guard during the first quarter of the year. This year’s beginning might bring some obstacles in your love life — could be because of miscommunication, infidelity, or hiding things from each other. If you seek long-term commitment or are planning marriage, then it is better to do so between May 1 to June 25. During this time, you can introduce your partner to your family or vice versa. Try not to look for perfection.

How will you cope with super-competitive professional life?

Capricorn’s fundamental traits like diligence, hard work, and leadership qualities make their career growth usually positive. The agriculture sector employees might face some hurdles during this year. Beware of your competitors because they certainly have their eyes on you. If you are looking for a career change, this year might be the right time to do so.

Enhance your luck with these little charms

White, blue, and green work like an enchanting bijou. Similarly, their lucky numbers are 4, 6, and 8, which can help yield favourable results. In addition, exotic, rare and absolutely gorgeous gemstones Blue Sapphire (Neelam) and Emerald (Panna), renowned for summoning luck and supporting wearer’s physical, emotional and spiritual health, can help Capricornians remain calm and composed under extreme pressure while aiding to overcome the toughest of hurdles. For this purpose, consulting with an expert astrologer can make it easier for you to find the right gemstone by carefully reading the movement of stars.

“Wearing the right gemstone in the proper manner can immensely alter the life of Capricornians positively. For this, Vedic puja and prana pratishta puja are the two esteemed forms of puja energisation services that are efficient and effective for the wearer. One has to consider that any such services should always be opted from trusted and reliable sources. In this context, GemPundit, India’s leading online provider of loose gemstones and end-to-end astrological assistance, can help you better understand yourself. The brand provides genuine aid to opt for the right gemstones accompanied by accurate astrological consultation services,” he suggests.

So, Capricornians, buckle up! This year is going to be a rollercoaster of a ride.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!