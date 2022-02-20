Zodiac alert: What’s in store for Pisces in 2022?

People with the Pisces sun sign, also known as Meen Rashifal, are some of the most sympathetic and gracious people. As per 2022 horoscope predictions, this year is going to be more spectacular than usual for these emotionally-sensitive and aware people.

“One would definitely want a Piscean as their partner or friend due to their ability to be tuned into others like no other zodiac. These people can go to great lengths in order to make sure that people around them are happy. Pisceans are devoted to their families and always prioritise people in their lives,” said Dr Acharya Jeetu Singh, a celebrity astrologer and PhD in Vedic Astrology.

At a glance: With Jupiter as the ruling planet, Pisceans will shine in their careers this year and will earn profit on the financial front as well. This will also improve their image at workplace and contribute to their happiness. But, it is also predicted that Pisceans might face a little problem that can occur in the middle of the year so they need to beware of that.

How will you cope up with professional life?

April onwards, when five major planets change their rashi/zodiac, it will result in many benefits. According to the Pisces annual horoscope 2022, this year, you will achieve new heights in jobs and business due to the favourable transit of sign lord in its own house. During this period, the maximum job occupants will be able to earn their cooperation at the workplace while improving their relations with their officers and colleagues. This year will prove to be good for those who are doing business or are looking to start a new business.

How will your love life proceed this year?

For those in love, favourable time will start soon. During the middle phase of this year, you will also have to face some bitter experiences, due to which you may feel discouraged at times. On the other hand, if you are married, the year may be very special for you, because you will gain good experiences in married life with the aspect of Jupiter in your marriage house.

You will get some good news related to your children, which will bring happiness and prosperity to your married life.

If you are unmarried but eligible, then during the middle of the year, there are chances of finding a suitable match. On the other hand, if you are single, it is possible for you to meet a special person in your life during this period. Many lovers can decide to tie the knot, but before that, you will try and arrange a meeting between your family and beloved.

Academics and education

If you are a student, then due to the influence of Mars this year, you can get some kind of achievement in your academic life. But, you should concentrate on your studies because Saturn may divert your attention. Continue working hard from the beginning.

This year will prove to be good for the natives pursuing higher education. Those entering the world of academics will get immense success. Those preparing and appearing in competitive examinations will score better marks. If you are pursuing higher education, this period will be beneficial for you. Students dreaming of going abroad will most likely get good news in the last part of this year.

How will the year fare financially?

The financial life of Pisces is going to be the best. You will be able to earn money through different means since the 11th house lord of income and gains will be in its own house for most of the year.

After mid-April, with Saturn’s transit, your sign will also create a new source of income. Especially from mid-April, you will be able to accumulate your money, which will increase your bank balance and with the help of this, you can decide to invest in some kind of policy as well. The constant movement of planet Mars is indicating that this period will bring some positive changes in your economic situation, which will help you land an increment and promotion.

How will the year be for you health wise?

Health for the Pisceans in 2022 will show improvement. You will be able to embrace a healthy life. If you face any health issues, focus your attention on your health. Do not ignore even the smallest problem, consult a doctor. Apart from this, from the middle of May, there will be a conjunction of three planets — Mars, Venus and Jupiter — which will increase your mental tension; don’t lose strength.

What remedies could be followed to make this year better?

1. Chant the Guru/Jupitar Beej mantra every Thursday.

2. Chant the Mangal/Mars mantra every Tuesday.

3. Chant the Shani/Saturn mantra every Saturday.

4. Donate black dal every Saturday to the poor and needy.

5. Mix turmeric and saffron and apply a tilak on your forehead, this will result in immense success in your desired field, for the entire year.

