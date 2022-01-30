Zodiac alert: What’s in store for Aquarius in 2022?

Aquarius is often believed by many to be a water sign, given the word ‘aqua’ in it. But, according to astrologer and face reader Pandit Jagannath Guruji, a detailed study of the zodiac signs would reveal that it is actually an air sign.

“Aquarians are the most special when it comes to zodiac signs, simply because they have it in themselves to keep most of the tension and stress out of the mind. By nature, they are quite emotional and care about people close to them. They have a pretty easy going attitude, too, and are open to taking things the way they come. Another special thing about the Aquarians is that they rarely have any bad habits or negative traits,” he said.

The expert added that while this zodiac sign might appear to avoid people at times owing to their traits, “be rest assured they mean when they say they care about you.”

“The Aquarius natives have a very diplomatic kind of nature, which goes hand-in-hand with a great sense of humour. Do not get misled if it seems they are avoiding you, for they give too much importance to any kind of relationship. They might also not be very expressive about their love and feelings, but it in no way means they would not stand with you through thick and thin. Also, they are trustworthy and one can share with them confidential information. Barring a few exceptions, the Aquarians are usually good people,” the expert added.

At a glance

The Aquarians are like air, thereby suggesting lack of distinct form or appearance. At the same time, they are future oriented and self reliant. Both the personal as well as professional life is expected to go very well for the Aquarians. They need to be only careful about their health. It is quite possible for the year 2022 to be the last year as single for many of the Aquarius natives. They should not refrain from taking any risk in their career and need to make the most of this period.

ALSO READ | Sunday Zodiac: How to have better relationships according to your sign

How will the year fare financially?

The finance and money related situation for the Aquarius natives would not exactly move in a set pattern this year. They would need to take some instant decisions to keep the momentum going. There might be some major obstacles, especially during the first few months of the New Year. A few natives of the flock are expected to battle some health-related complications, which would deal a blow to their coffer. However, as the months go by, they would succeed in restoring the lost wealth.

How will the love life proceed?

The love life would remain smooth for the Aquarians if they manage to keep their possessive nature in control.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!