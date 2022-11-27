Zodiac Alert: What’s in store for Sagittarius in 2022?

Ruled by Jupiter along with the fire element, natives belonging to Sagittarius zodiac sign are usually strong-willed and independent by nature. They are often a born leader and do not hesitate to make unconventional choices. Also, regardless of what others think about them, they have the tendency to maintain a stand and speak the truth, which often makes them hurt other’s feelings.

Sagittarius people are also considered to be born adventurers, preferring to travel and explore destinations, be it in a group or individually. Open-hearted, generous, and high-spirited are some other qualities that are related to Sagittarius.

So, if you’re a Sagittarius, read on to know what the rest of 2022 has in store for you as predicted by renowned astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

The love life

This month, love is surely going to be in the air for people belonging to this sun sign. In fact, you might get many chances to work on your relationship to make it more blissful. Couples, who are looking to take their relationship to the next level will find this phase favourable and proving to be beneficial. Also, those who are single and are looking for the right partner may soon find the love of their life. However, you are advised to take baby steps in your new relationship to make it last longer.

The newly-married couples might have to deal with some arguments and disagreements that will require attention. Act maturely and listen to your partner’s opinions before coming up to a conclusion. However, there’s nothing to worry about as things will eventually fall into place.

Health

Your health will be stable for this entire month. However, your immunity might require some attention due to which you might prefer consulting a doctor. For staying rejuvenated and fresh, opt for early morning exercises and yoga. Those who are looking to increase their knowledge can consider practising meditation for a beneficial result.

Include a healthy diet from the beginning of this month to remain fit and healthy. Also, you need to stay careful with your mental health as the pressure in offices and educational premises might take a toll on your mind.

Financial status

A good increase in your finance and income can be seen during this entire month. Though, it strictly depends upon your actions and decisions. Thus, consider taking help from an expert if you find yourself confused. It’s suggested to take time rather than making impulsive decisions to remove any scope of error or failure leading to monetary loss. Also, those who’re looking to work in another country might soon get an opportunity.

Though, you need to stay careful with your expenses, especially in the second half of the month. Avoid any unnecessary investment and shopping that can lead to a money crunch. A calculative decision will play a pivotal role in your financial decision.

Career

It’s going to be a favourable month for those who are looking for professional development and business. With the right approach and positivity, some great prospects will come up your way that can take your company and business to new heights. However, you can witness some disruption in your income but as the month progresses you will quickly recover your losses.

During this time, you might receive monetary gains and awards from your seniors at the workplace. Prevent any sort of verbal fights with your colleagues as it can tarnish your reputation at the workplace.

Favourable and lucky colours: Cream, orange, light blue, and white

Lucky stones: Turquoise and yellow sapphire

Lucky numbers: 3, 5, 6, and 8

