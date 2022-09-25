Zodiac alert: What’s in store for Libra in 2022?

People with Libra as their sun sign are extroverts and friendly but at the same time, they are very diplomatic too. They like peace and balance and are said to be excellent with their persuasive skills.

If you are a Libran then here is what the rest of 2022 has in store for you as predicted by renowned astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

Professional life

Who does not experience ups and downs in a workplace? And your work scenario is no different. You will get appreciated for your hard work but there may be some colleagues who will envy you for this. However, being a Libran you will manage to handle it all. Stay away from office gossip especially in December because that will pull you down.

Also Read | Sunday Zodiac: Signs that are more likely to suffer from anxiety

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Love life

Single people will be in a happy place in an emotional sense even if they do not meet their soulmate. Those who are dating someone may just decide to propose. Married couples will have a very fulfilling relationship until the year-end. You will discover new things about each other and you will drop your diplomacy to balance your relationship with your spouse.

Academic life

You are doing fine in your career but what you need is a good mentor to help you and guide you in the right direction. You may want to take up another course to add to your CV.

Financial status

More savings will not hurt to prep for the festive seasons and the coming year. Impulsive shopping is rare in your case but if you want to, keep a small budget for it and try not to spend on something big unless necessary. Gold may be a good investment.

Advertisement

Also Read | Sunday Zodiac: Signs that turn out to be BFFs based on compatibility

Health

A changing season in addition to the winter cold may take a toll on your respiratory system but nothing very serious. Add healthy herbs in water and soups made at home to boost your immunity. Get a yearly checkup, if due, done as it will help avoid a serious problem foreseen towards the end of November. Work stress is a lot and you need to find ways to tackle that. Go easy if you have to.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!