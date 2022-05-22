scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Zodiac alert: What’s in store for Gemini in 2022?

From love life to academic and financial life, know what those born under this sign can expect, as revealed by Pandit Jagannath Guruji

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 22, 2022 9:10:52 am
In 2022, you'll be confused in various aspects, especially when it comes to your work life. (Photo: Pixabay)

Gemini is an air sign and curiosity is their main characteristic. They may face complications during this year till September after which, things will get better, as shared by celebrity astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji. If this is your sign, read further to know about your work life, love life and more.

Work life

This year may bring a lot of complications for you. You’ll be confused in various aspects, especially when it comes to your work life. Things will not go according to your way till September. Post September, things will be different. You’ll have quite good changes in your life. You can expect to get a promotion or an improvement in your position.

Love life

When it comes to personal life, it will be extremely good for you. People who are waiting to get married can tie the knot this year. For those who want to get into a relationship or those who already have, everything will be fine this year. Your relationship will be good and fruitful. Your love life or romance life will be towards the positive side this year.

Academic life

There may be a lot of confusion and lack of clarity regarding your career till September. After this, things will become smooth and positive. They will turn out to be in your favour. If you want to go abroad for your further studies, this will be a very good time for you.

Financial status

Considering the financial aspect, it will be mixed for you. It wouldn’t be bad but not so good either. There are lesser chances of financial stability of being there. No savings will be there this year. For this, you need to do fasting on Thursday. In addition to this, you should do Lord Vishnu Puja on Friday. This will improve your financial stability and growth.

Health meter

Your health and fitness meter seems to be good in the coming future. Concerning your physical health, it will be good. There will not be a negative health impact. There are slight possibilities of some people feeling depressed. They may face stress and anxiety. In this case, try meditation and follow a healthy diet. Additionally, you will not want to travel or party much. You’ll be more into spirituality this year.

