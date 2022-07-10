Zodiac alert: What’s in store for Cancer in 2022?

Every zodiac sign is governed by its own distinct features and characteristics.

The season of Cancer (June 21 to July 22) has begun. Said to be sensitive souls, Cancerians have a reputation of being spiteful, if hurt. But, they are also truly devoted when in love.

According to celebrity astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji, they value their friends a great deal, too, and can go to great lengths to defend their folks. If you fall under this zodiac sign, find out how your life will turn out in the coming months of 2022.

These are the astrologer’s predictions; read on.

Work life

Those who are employed, will get the position they have been longing for. The catch is that their duties, too, will increase and they will be tested for their patience and ability to manage everything.

They cannot afford to get overconfident. If they run a business, they must stay careful of competitors as they may come up with new strategies to jeopardise the business. If jobless, it will be slightly difficult to land a job that they love. It is advisable to tap into some hobbies and make that the bread and butter.

Love life

A serious relationship can be seen in the stars this year, but you will be confused because of the arrival of an ex-flame.

Time will test you and you will be required to make the right decision at a time when you will feel most confused. So be wise, be with the one who truly cares and has shown results. Some may get married, too, but it will be based on your temperament.

Finance

All is well for you as long as you do not break your SIPs or PF. Keep those intact and in case you do not have either, work on it. Save and try not to spend money on things you know you do not need in the long term. You can also invest in real estate, but consult with experts before going in for the wrong scheme.

Health meter

Health will be fine in general, but you may get spondylitis this year, so correct your posture before it gets too serious. Get a full body check-up done in the coming weeks, because you may have an issue which looks small but is not.

