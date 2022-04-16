Zodiac alert: What’s in store for Aries in 2022?

People with Aries as their zodiac sign are ambitious, self assertive, brave and good at organising everything, said Pandit Jagannath Guruji. “They are very systematic beings and, therefore, 2022 is going to get them the fruit for their hard work. This year is lucky for this sign as long as they don’t give into stress and procrastination, which is unlike their personality in general as well,” he added.

Below, the celebrity astrologer sheds more light on how the year will be for the zodiac sign.

Professional life

Aries will do well at work. If they run their own business, as long as they stay alert when making transactions, all will be good. There may be a dip towards the end of the year in their business but they will be able to manage well. In an office environment, Aries people will thrive because of their ideas and diligence.

Love life

There may be a few hiccups as Aries will be too dedicated to work and have the tendency to take the stress. They need to take out time for their partners to stay afloat in their love life. Listen to your partner before responding because your words may come out harsher than what they deserve. If you are single, you may find someone but take it slow.

Academic life

Hard work is needed and that includes concentration. There may be instances when it will get hard for you to give your full attention, so you have to motivate yourself to get back on track. Keep your study area clutter-free and add a few plants.

Financial status

Money is one of the loves of Aries because they work hard for it. They will be financially sound as long as they do not indulge in unnecessary shopping. Buying one or two luxury items is fine but do not fall for that urge to spend half of your savings on anything this year. They need to work on their savings more in 2022 because this will have a positive effect on them the next year.

Health

Physically some backaches are foreseen which could be due to the posture you maintain while working. They need to take less mental stress because that can influence their personal lives as well professional lives. Try not to snap at anyone because that can lead to an argument you could have easily skirted.

