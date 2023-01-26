Turns out, maintaining a zest for life and being hopeful is associated with better health; here’s how

How hopeful do you feel about your life and future? If the answer is ‘not much’, there could be a problem — one that you may not realise at the moment. That is exactly what a new study — by DorotaWeziak-Bialowolska published in the Journal of Research in Personality claims — that hopefulness, having a zest for life, and other such positive character strengths may impact your health and overall well-being. The research examined 24 different character strengths, such as gratitude, hope, spirituality, zest, perseverance, and curiosity, and their impact on 15 health-related outcomes.

In an interview with PsyPost.com, a psychology and neuroscience news website, the author said, “Our findings suggested that maintaining a well-rounded healthy lifestyle coincides with energy and enthusiasm for life and health (zest), an attitude of discipline and resistance to temptations (self-regulation), feeling and expressing a sense of thankfulness in life and to others (gratitude), and optimistic thinking and confidence that goals can be reached (hope).”

But maintaining this zest and hope may not be easy, especially in the face of calamity and stress. Worry not, Vaneeta Batra, a transformational life coach and happiness guru, shares some tips on how to maintain a positive outlook in life. “The truth is, life gets tough at times and some things won’t be easy, no matter what. Adopt the attitude that you have what it takes to deal with anything that life throws at you with a positive attitude,” she told indianexpress.com. Try and use positive words when you talk to yourself; doing so will boost your willpower, she added.

Stay away from the victim complex

Another important mindset change one may need to inculcate in their lives is the victim vs creator pattern of thinking. “At any moment of your life, your attitude can be that of either a victim or of a creator. The first step you need to take is to shift from victim mode to the creator mode by taking responsibility and saying to yourself – ‘I am responsible for me’ or ‘I am in charge of my destiny’. These are some empowering codes. Along with this, lifestyle changes such as regular exercise, journaling, and spending time with loved ones help boost willpower and confidence,” she shared.

She concluded saying, “A zest for life and hope leads to better health only when we live each other day with a sense of excitement. Hope only works if we take action. It’s not just about feeling good, it involves behaviour that leads to overall wellbeing.”

