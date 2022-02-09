Neon pink suit, chic updo for Zendaya’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds London; take a look

While she is getting appreciated for her work, particularly the recently-released HBO series ‘Euphoria‘ — which came out with its second season — actor Zendaya has another feather to add to her cap.

The 25-year-old has joined the ranks of many global celebrities by getting her very own wax statue at Madame Tussauds London. The waxwork museum made the announcement on social media by sharing an image of what her sculpture will look like when it gets unveiled to the public.

Keeping in mind the actor’s impeccable and unique taste in fashion, the creators decided to give her a chic look, complete with a neon pink suit, neatly-parted hair secured at the back, subtle makeup with well-defined eyes — complete with glitter, mascara and a touch of pink.

Z E N D A Y A ✨ pic.twitter.com/iJOO191CeP — Madame Tussauds London (@MadameTussauds) February 8, 2022

For accessories, there is only a pair of stylish pearl push-back earrings, with just a hint of diamond.

According to a Metro report, Zendaya’s statue was sculpted using measurements and references taken way back in 2015 when she sat with the artists. The Spider-Man star’s wax figure will be unveiled at the museum, located in Baker Street, on February 11, 2022.

Per the outlet, she will join the list of other celebrities like Benedict Cumberbatch, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Kate Winslet, etc., on the red carpet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madame Tussauds London (@madametussauds)

“Zendaya just exudes cool. She uses her celebrity status to join conversations, thoughtfully, on important social issues. She is unapologetically herself and we, along with her fans, love that about her. With rumours circulating that [she] is soon to become a Londoner herself, the timing to pay homage to her at Madame Tussauds London could not be better. We know her fans will be lining up for the chance to ‘meet’ their idol when Zendaya’s figure arrives in our Awards Party zone,” general manager at Madame Tussauds London Tim Waters was quoted as saying.

