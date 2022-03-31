‘Every now and then I do my own beat’: Zendaya shares she did her own makeup for the Oscars

The 94th Academy Awards and the following Vanity Fair Oscar Party recently concluded with a lot of fanfare, with celebrity red carpet looks taking the internet by storm. And amidst the ocean of voluminous gowns in old Hollywood glam style, there was Zendaya, impeccably glamorous in a white cropped shirt and a shimmery silver skirt, custom-made by Valentino. And along with her intelligent sartorial choices, Zendaya also sports audacious makeup and hair styles — and she recently revealed that sometimes, she does it by herself. Like she did for her Oscars red carpet look.

In an Instagram story on her official profile, Zendaya shared a close-up of her outfit, and wrote: ‘Every now and then I do my own beat’. Take a look:

With a glassy, dewy finish that made her look almost as radiant as her skirt, and a subtle hint of metallic on the lids and glossy, nude lips, we must say, there’s nothing Zendaya can’t do when it comes to fashion and beauty.

In fact, she even changed up her eye makeup for something more statement and bold for the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

For the after party, Zendaya ditched her feminine look for something broody and androgynous, clad in a suit complete with a leather tie by Sportmax and chic jewellery by Bulgari. And to complement this look, Zendaya “switched up the eye” and went ultra glam with a metallic smokey eye makeup, keeping the rest of the face similar as before.

