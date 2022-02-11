scorecardresearch
Friday, February 11, 2022
Zendaya’s Madame Tussauds London wax statue leaves netizens divided; here are some reactions

"They Sonam Kapoor-ed her," someone wrote.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
February 11, 2022 1:20:52 pm
Zendaya, Zendaya news, Zendaya wax statue, Zendaya Madame Tussauds London sculpture, netizens, reactions, social media, indian express newsSome social media users have pointed out that the statue looks nothing like the actor. (Photo: Instagram/@madametussauds)

Buzz around Zendaya’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds London started even before it was unveiled to the public. While the official unveiling is slated to happen today, February 11, 2022, people have already started talking about the statue, expressing their disappointment on social media.

Earlier this week, the waxwork museum made the announcement on social media by sharing an image of what her sculpture would look like. In it, we could see the 25-year-old dressed in a chic look: complete with a neon pink suit, neatly-parted hair secured at the back, subtle makeup and well-defined eyes with glitter, mascara and a touch of pink.

According to an Independent report, the ‘Euphoria‘ star’s pink suit was a Christian Siriano creation that she had worn in 2016 on the red carpet at the Humane Society of the United States’ To The Rescue Gala.

ALSO READ |‘How would they know?’: Zendaya skips wearing shoes with her strapless dress from Valentino

So, while the outfit seems to have done justice to the actor’s taste in fashion, many fans are not impressed with the wax version of the actor. Some have even stated that since the actor has worn many different looks — and had some iconic red carpet moments — they could have picked a better outfit for her.

Check out some of the reactions here:

Some people, however, took kindly to the wax sculpture:

What do you think of it?

