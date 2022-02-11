Zendaya’s Madame Tussauds London wax statue leaves netizens divided; here are some reactions

Buzz around Zendaya’s wax statue at Madame Tussauds London started even before it was unveiled to the public. While the official unveiling is slated to happen today, February 11, 2022, people have already started talking about the statue, expressing their disappointment on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madame Tussauds London (@madametussauds)

Earlier this week, the waxwork museum made the announcement on social media by sharing an image of what her sculpture would look like. In it, we could see the 25-year-old dressed in a chic look: complete with a neon pink suit, neatly-parted hair secured at the back, subtle makeup and well-defined eyes with glitter, mascara and a touch of pink.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madame Tussauds London (@madametussauds)

According to an Independent report, the ‘Euphoria‘ star’s pink suit was a Christian Siriano creation that she had worn in 2016 on the red carpet at the Humane Society of the United States’ To The Rescue Gala.

So, while the outfit seems to have done justice to the actor’s taste in fashion, many fans are not impressed with the wax version of the actor. Some have even stated that since the actor has worn many different looks — and had some iconic red carpet moments — they could have picked a better outfit for her.

Check out some of the reactions here:

THAT’S NOT ZENDAYA — ☾ (@liviesbrutal) February 9, 2022

At first sight, I would agree that looks like Kylie Jenner on front the Forbes magazine page in Pink suit instead… — Sparky (@followsparkyb) February 11, 2022

they sonam kapoored her https://t.co/4Wh6Bmnrbl — Shut up Dirty 💞🦋💐🧚🏽‍♀️ (@not_sheila) February 10, 2022

Out of all zendaya’s looks they picked this one….. https://t.co/OauBermNp7 — Elie (@gigiparadisco) February 10, 2022

Like it’s for sure Zendaya but it’s giving kylier Jenner low key https://t.co/zpopqe72FP — mz.Pot🥧 (@coochiepotpie) February 11, 2022

It’s like the wax maker started making zendaya, got confused, started making Kylie Jenner, remembered it was supposed to be zendaya, said “meh” and clocked tf out https://t.co/Wh8S7YY7tr — blizzie mcguire (@ooohhelii) February 10, 2022

Some people, however, took kindly to the wax sculpture:

I see nothing wrong with the Zendaya wax figures. lol They could’ve put our good sis in better outfits, given her amazing runway looks but other than that they were pretty spot on. — Tre Wesley (@TrevonWes) February 10, 2022

Am I the only one who thinks it looks good for a wax figure https://t.co/KEzZZAV5cT — Cass (@shortweirdbitch) February 10, 2022

What do you think of it?

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!