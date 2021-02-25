Zendaya changes interview question to make it gender-neutral; receives praise

American actor and singer Zendaya is being praised by fans for rephrasing an interview question to make it gender-neutral. The 24-year-old, who features on the latest cover of Vanity Fair‘s annual Hollywood Issue, made the change when asked about what qualities she likes “most in a man” as part of its accompanying video series The Proust Questionnaire.

During the series of 35 questions, Zendaya was asked by the interviewer: “What is the quality you most like in a man?” prompting her to respond: “I most like in a person, how about that?”

The actor then answered the “big” question, telling the publication: “It’s such a big question. What is the quality I most like in someone? I would say ‘’kindness’ is kind of not the best way to describe it, but some people are just good people, and you can just feel it.”

“I don’t know how to explain that but there’s this little spark they have or this little special thing that they have, that you feel safe and happy around them. I don’t know what that is, but some people have it, and it’s special,” she added.

The following question, “What do you most like in a woman?”, drew a briefer response, with the Euphoria star saying, “Well, I guess that’s the same answer,” she said.

Social media was abuzz with praise for the Malcolm and Marie star with her fans responding how it was “another reason to love her”.

So true zendaya pic.twitter.com/RDFbr26AGj — malcolm & marie out on netflix!!! (@petermjsaddict) February 23, 2021

Another said: “At first I kinda hate the Vanity Fair interviewer for asking ‘what qualities do you like the most in a man’ but when it gives Zendaya a chance to answer ‘well what about in a person?’ I totally am here for it.”

In 2017, she released a gender-neutral fashion line, and in her Spider-Man film, she made sure her character dressed in a gender non-binary style.

