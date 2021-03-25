Zara Tindall gives birth to son on bathroom floor, reveals name

Zara and Mike Tindall announced the birth of their third child--a baby boy. (Source: royal_family_history/Instagram)

Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter Zara Tindall gave birth to a baby boy, her third child, on March 21.

The boy, who weighs 8lbs 4oz, has been named Lucas Philip Tindall. “Zara and Mike Tindall are happy to announce the birth of their third child, Lucas Philip Tindall,” a spokesperson for the couple was quoted as saying by Independent.

The middle name is a tribute to Zara’s grandfather Prince Philip, who will turn 100 in June.

Zara’s husband Mike Tindall revealed the name on his rugby podcast The Good, The Bad and The Rugby. He shared how they intended to have the delivery at the hospital. The baby, however, “arrived very quickly” and was delivered on the bathroom floor at home.

Mike said he ran around the house trying to find a mat for his wife to give birth on. “So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace,” he was quoted as saying.

Lucas is the Queen’s 10th great-grandchild and 22nd in line to the throne. Before Lucas, the Tindalls welcomed Mia Grace in 2014 and Lena Elizabeth in 2018.