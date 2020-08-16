Zap out unwanted hair with Hina Khan’s homemade hard wax; check it out

The actor is here with a foolproof solution for that unwanted hair. (Photo: Hina Khan/ Instagram)

Unwanted hair has been one of the most common problems of people who have stayed at home in lockdown. While removing the hair can be a scarring experience (talk about the burns), actor Hina Khan has come up with an interesting technique. She recently posted a video on her Youtube channel wherein she talked about using ingredients which easily available at home, to make hard wax.

Ingredients

1.5 cup of sugar

1/2 cup of lemon juice

1 cup of water

Steps

*In a thick boiling pan, add all the ingredients when the pan is set to low-medium heat.

*Using a spatula, keep stirring it. Khan says this process requires a lot of stirring and that is the main step to make this wax.

*She also says that you will have to continuously stir the mixture, and that you “cannot stop stirring at any given point of time”.

*In the beginning, you will see the bubbles appearing, but slowly the mixture will turn into a golden-brown colour. After a good 10-15 minutes, the mixture will slightly thicken.

*Once it is slightly dark brown in colour, transfer the mixture to the bowl. Before you go on to use it, make sure it is cool.

The process to use it is just like sugaring. Don’t know what sugar is? It is an easier alternative to waxing. Learn more about it here.

