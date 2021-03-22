scorecardresearch
Monday, March 22, 2021
Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree share adorable teaser of wedding film; watch

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 22, 2021 11:40:53 am
yuzvendra chahal dhanashree wedding film, yuzvendra chahal dhanashree wedding teaser, yuzvendra chahal

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, who got hitched to choreographer and YouTuber Dhanashree Verma a few months back, gave us a sneak peek into what happened behind-the-scenes at his wedding.

The 30-year-old cricketer recently shared the teaser of his wedding film on Instagram. “You’re my girl and I’m your guy. And I’m loving you lots and lots,” Chahal captioned the video.

In the adorable teaser, you can see the now newlyweds sharing laughs while posing for the camera. Watch the video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23)

Dhanashree, who also shared the teaser, wrote on Instagram, “You got me all tied up in knots. And I’m loving you lots and lots.”

The couple’s wedding film is all set to release on March 27. The video has been created by The Wedding Story. “When Yuzi approached her to polish his dancing skills during the pandemic, Dhanashree knew she was up for a challenge. Dance gave way to romance as the two hit it off like a house on fire. What happened next is yours to see!” they wrote on Instagram.

Chahal and Dhanashree tied the knot in a private ceremony on December 22, 2020, in Gurugram.

