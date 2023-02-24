scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Advertisement

Korean skincare alert: Yuzu fruit extract is the latest ingredient on the block

Its bright yellow hue and tarty flavour resembles a lemon; however, it is enriched with three times the amount of vitamin C compared to the citrus fruit

YuzuA citrus fruit, Yuzu originates from the Rutaceae family and is also referred to as Japanese grapefruit. (Source: Pixabay)

Attention Korean skincare lovers, the hottest new ingredient on the block — yuzu fruit extract — is full of vitamins and minerals, which will make your skin supple and smooth. A citrus fruit, yuzu originates from the Rutaceae family and is also referred to as Japanese grapefruit. Dr Batul Patel, leading celebrity dermatologist and founder of The Bombay Skin Clinic said, “It has three times the amount of vitamin C as compared to lemons,” adding that it was originally used for cooking, but its strong aroma and antioxidant protection has made it a skincare favourite. 

Following are the benefits of yuzu for your skin, as per the expert:

Powerful antioxidant

The citrusy fruit is packed with three times the vitamin C of its fellow citrus fruits, which makes it a powerful antioxidant. Adding to this, Dr Patel said, “The phytochemicals in yuzu include anthocyanins, carotenoids and flavonoids. These antioxidant agents inhibit glycation, which is oxidative stress, thus maintaining the radiance of the skin.”

Hydration

Yuzu fruit extract Yuzu provides hydration to the skin without feeling too heavy as it absorbs quickly into the skin. (Source: Freepik)

For firm and plump skin, hydration is the key. If your skin is not moisturised, it may lead to irritation, dryness and acne breakouts. Yuzu provides hydration to the skin without feeling too heavy as it absorbs quickly into the skin. Highlighting the same, the dermatologist said, “It helps in restoring the skin barrier and the moisture balance.”

ALSO READ |Six fruits and vegetables that have anti-ageing properties

Anti-ageing properties

While ageing is irreversible, the effects of it can be delayed and improved. Yuzu contains important anti-ageing agents called flavonoids which fight free radicals. “It also stimulates collagen production and inhibits the formation of advanced glycation end products (AGEs) which promote ageing,” said Dr Patel, adding that this helps in reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

ALSO READ |When, with what, and how you consume fruits can affect your gut health and sleep; here are the ‘top 3 rules’ to follow

Relaxation

Advertisement

Yuzu has been harvested since ancient times for multiple purposes, one of them is relaxation. It has been used for calming the body and mind in Japan, and its aroma is proven to reduce anxiety, anger, depression and stress. It is also known to promote blood circulation and lower the heart rate. Explaining the same, the expert said, “The scent of yuzu has a relaxing effect, which soothes you.”

Concluding, Dr Patel said, “Yuzu can be included in your skin care routine in the form of creams or serums. It can be applied during the day on cleansed skin, followed by a moisturiser and sunscreen.” However, she recommends people with sensitive skin to do a patch test before using yuzu extract as it may have a tendency to cause photosensitisation when exposed to the sun. 

Also Read
Kriti Sanon, skincare
Kriti Sanon swears by this morning skincare routine
What is the safest seat on an airplane?
Sunday zodiac
Sunday Zodiac: Signs that are more likely to suffer from anxiety
Happy Propose Day
Happy Propose Day 2023: Wishes Status, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp Messages,...

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-02-2023 at 10:50 IST
Next Story

Four ways parents can support their child going through board exam stress

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

In pics: ‘Line is Life’ – a solo exhibition of 100 art works
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close