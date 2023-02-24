Korean skincare alert: Yuzu fruit extract is the latest ingredient on the block

Attention Korean skincare lovers, the hottest new ingredient on the block — yuzu fruit extract — is full of vitamins and minerals, which will make your skin supple and smooth. A citrus fruit, yuzu originates from the Rutaceae family and is also referred to as Japanese grapefruit. Dr Batul Patel, leading celebrity dermatologist and founder of The Bombay Skin Clinic said, “It has three times the amount of vitamin C as compared to lemons,” adding that it was originally used for cooking, but its strong aroma and antioxidant protection has made it a skincare favourite.

Following are the benefits of yuzu for your skin, as per the expert:

Powerful antioxidant

The citrusy fruit is packed with three times the vitamin C of its fellow citrus fruits, which makes it a powerful antioxidant. Adding to this, Dr Patel said, “The phytochemicals in yuzu include anthocyanins, carotenoids and flavonoids. These antioxidant agents inhibit glycation, which is oxidative stress, thus maintaining the radiance of the skin.”

Hydration

Yuzu provides hydration to the skin without feeling too heavy as it absorbs quickly into the skin. (Source: Freepik) Yuzu provides hydration to the skin without feeling too heavy as it absorbs quickly into the skin. (Source: Freepik)

For firm and plump skin, hydration is the key. If your skin is not moisturised, it may lead to irritation, dryness and acne breakouts. Yuzu provides hydration to the skin without feeling too heavy as it absorbs quickly into the skin. Highlighting the same, the dermatologist said, “It helps in restoring the skin barrier and the moisture balance.”

Anti-ageing properties

While ageing is irreversible, the effects of it can be delayed and improved. Yuzu contains important anti-ageing agents called flavonoids which fight free radicals. “It also stimulates collagen production and inhibits the formation of advanced glycation end products (AGEs) which promote ageing,” said Dr Patel, adding that this helps in reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Relaxation

Yuzu has been harvested since ancient times for multiple purposes, one of them is relaxation. It has been used for calming the body and mind in Japan, and its aroma is proven to reduce anxiety, anger, depression and stress. It is also known to promote blood circulation and lower the heart rate. Explaining the same, the expert said, “The scent of yuzu has a relaxing effect, which soothes you.”

Concluding, Dr Patel said, “Yuzu can be included in your skin care routine in the form of creams or serums. It can be applied during the day on cleansed skin, followed by a moisturiser and sunscreen.” However, she recommends people with sensitive skin to do a patch test before using yuzu extract as it may have a tendency to cause photosensitisation when exposed to the sun.

