Yuvraj Singh, Hazel Keech name their little ‘puttar’ Orion; here’s what it means

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh and model-actor Hazel Keech took to social media on the occasion of Father’s Day to reveal the name of their son who was born in January 2022. The celebrity couple have chose the name — Orion Keech Singh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

“Welcome to the world Orion Keech Singh. Mummy and daddy love their little ‘puttar’. Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars. #HappyFathersDay

Hazel, too, reposted the picture on her Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial)

Soon, their post was flooded with good wishes for the family and blessings for the baby from celebrities including cricketer Suresh Raina, tennis player Sania Mirza, actor Bipasha Basu, and more.

For the unversed, Orion gets his name from a prominent constellation that is visible throughout the world in the night sky. According to Greek mythology, Orion was also a giant huntsman. The brightest stars of Orion are the blue-white Rigel, and the red Betelgeuse. “As per Greek mythology, Orion is the Godfather of hunters. This signifies that the boy will grow up to a brave person. In addition, a name starting with ‘O’ is said to bring a lot of success for the child,” said Pandit Jagannath Guruji.

According to the celebrity astrologer, the baby boy’s arrival will prove to be extremely lucky for the couple. “His parents have struggled to have him, and, as such, his arrival is very good for the family. The child will also be very good for the mother and Yuvraj Singh’s professional life as well,” he added.

Jeevika Sharma, tarot card reader and guidance counsellor added Orion would be “intelligent, and practical in nature”. “He would become a family-oriented man and he would respect his relations inside and outside the family. As far as his career is concerned, he could do well in sports, and entertainment or he could start his own business which would run successfully,” Sharma expressed.

