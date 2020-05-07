Did you know? Toothpaste and instant coffee powder can brighten your feet

This Tiktok beauty video can change your skincare game. (Photo: Thinkstock Images) This Tiktok beauty video can change your skincare game. (Photo: Thinkstock Images)

We truly miss pedicured feet — scrubbed skin, perfectly trimmed nails with a fresh coat of our favourite nail paint, and of course the relaxing massage. But looks like there is still time before we can actually get one done at a parlour again. But hey, that does not mean we are going to stay without our dose of self-care, are we? If you are looking for an easy DIY method that helps brighten your feet, scroll down to know more.

Quarantine beauty tips: Keep your skin glowing with these homemade face packs

*All you have to do is mix pea-sized amount of toothpaste with a sachet of instant coffee powder in a bowl.

ALSO READ | Here is how you can make a DIY face sheet mask at home

*Give it a good mix, and add aloe vera gel along with any talcum powder of your choice to it. Mix it nicely and apply the paste all over your feet.

Here’s how to take care of your skin when working from home

*Let it stay for about 15 minutes until it is dry and flaky. Then wet your toothbrush and just scrub your feet with it. Dip your feet in warm water and rinse it off. Result? Less pigmentation and instantly-brightened feet!

Are you following these beauty tips at home during your period in self-isolation?

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd