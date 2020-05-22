Your skin will thank you for these easy mango face packs

Just like health and everything else, taking care of the skin is also important. And with these DIYs, your skin will glow in no time. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Just like health and everything else, taking care of the skin is also important. And with these DIYs, your skin will glow in no time. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

The season of mangoes has officially begun. And there will hardly be anyone who will not sink their teeth into the goodness of the king of fruits. As much as it is delicious, a mango is also believed to have many health benefits. Which is why, it may pain you a little, if we tell you to keep aside some for quick and easy skincare face packs.

Mango and multani mitti face pack

Summer means tanning. Even if you do not step out on a regular basis, there will be some amount of tanning on the face and other parts of the body. But, worry not. Here is a simple remedy which will not only remove the tanning and give your skin a natural glow, but also hydrate it and keep it healthy. To make this pack, you will need one ripe mango, three spoons of multani mitti, two spoons of rose water, and one spoon of curd. Individually, all these ingredients are great for the skin, and together they make an effective pack.

First mix the curd and the mango, and make a paste out of it. To this paste, add multani mitti and rose water. Mix and stir it some more, and then apply it on the face. Leave it on for 15-20 minutes, and then wash it off with cold water. You will see an instant difference.

Mango and oatmeal

Is your skin looking more dead than usual? Try a pack that has both oatmeal and mangoes. Yes, it may sound like something you would eat for breakfast, but it is really for the face. You can also add some almond powder to this pack to make it a natural scrub. For this, you will need one ripe mango, some ground almonds, three-four tablespoons of oatmeal, two spoons of raw milk.

Begin by mixing the milk, oatmeal and ground almonds. To this, add the mango and make a thick (not too much) texture. Once the paste is ready, apply it on your face and leave it on for 15 minutes, Wash it off with cold water, and do this twice every week to see the difference.

Mango and honey pack

This is said to be extremely beneficial for acne-prone skin. It is also believed to improve the skin tone. For this you will need some mango pulp in a cup, one spoon each of honey and lemon juice. Mix the three ingredients thoroughly to make a consistent paste. Now clean your face and apply a thin layer on it. Let it stay on the face for 20 minutes before you wash it off with cold water. Doing this regularly will make you say goodbye to expensive creams and ointments.

