Your deodorant can do much more than just make you smell good; find out

When it comes to deodorants, we only ever associate it with good fragrance. Wearing it, especially when you are sweating it out in summers is, for most people, the only considerable use for it. That is because many are unaware of other simple hacks that can be done using deodorants. Here’s what you need to know.

* When you are looking to smell good, instead of just spraying it around the armpit area, wear some on your feet, too. This is especially helpful for those who sweat a lot in their feet. The deodorant stays for a long time, making your feet smell fresh.

* Also, some people sweat a lot near the nose region. In summers, it can look weird, especially when you are wearing makeup. So to avoid it, you can rub a little bit of deodorant on the bridge of the nose.

* Some people, when they break into new shoes, get blisters near the ankles. These blisters and shoe bites can be extremely painful and make you walk funny, too. So, how can you prevent it? It is simple — all you have to do is spray some deodorant on the foot areas where blisters are likely to come up, and you are good to go.

* And let us not even get started on the problem of mosquitoes and house flies in summers. When they bite, the area can get extremely red and itchy. All you have to do is rub some deodorant on the affected area to get rid of the itchiness.

* Another interesting thing that you can do is rub some deo on the back of the neck to avoid the hair from sticking in summer sweat and heat.

