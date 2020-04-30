Your coffee maker can also do these other amazing things; find out

Did you know about these hacks? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Did you know about these hacks? (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Do you have a coffee maker at home? Chances are you may have only used to it to make coffee, as you should, because you have purchased it for the exact purpose. But did you know that there are many other interesting ways in which you can use the appliance? Wondering what they are? Read on.

Boiling eggs

Yes, it is possible! There is no need to think about any other way to boil eggs when you have a coffee maker at home. All you have to do is put the eggs in the decanter and add some water to it. When you set the timer, make sure the eggs are completely submerged. Let it sit for 10-12 minutes, then take them out and put them in cold water. Easy, right?

You can utilise the basket at the top of the coffee maker to steam vegetables. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) You can utilise the basket at the top of the coffee maker to steam vegetables. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Ramen preparation

Craving noodles? Now make that in the coffee machine, too. For this, you will need to put the dried noodles in the coffee pot and brew. You can also add the flavour or anything else, and then wait for a few minutes for your meal to get ready. This can be especially handy when you are at a hotel.

Steaming vegetables

Have you noticed the basket at the top of the coffee maker? Well, you can utilise it to steam vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower. Just chop the veggies you want to steam, and put them inside the basket, where ground coffee is kept. Brew to maximum amount possible, of cups of water, and then enjoy your steamed vegetable.

ALSO READ | Make kitchen time more interesting using these microwave hacks

Hot chocolate

Fill the decanter with heavy cream, almost half of it, and throw in some chocolate chips. Next, you must brew two cups of water and let it sit, while stirring it now and then. If you are trying to melt chocolate, you can do that, too, in no time using the coffee maker. Just place the chocolate on a metal cup over the heat plate.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd