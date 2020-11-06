‘You could be president’: Kamala Harris’ heartwarming video with a little girl has been winning the internet

At a time when countries are acknowledging pressing issues, empowering young minds into believing they can genuinely make a difference is the need of the hour, and Harris has done just that. (Photo: Jenna Schoenefeld/The New York Times)

There is a valid reason for the soaring popularity of US Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris. The first Asian-American to have ever been selected as a Democratic Vice Presidential nominee, Harris has been working tirelessly with Presidential candidate Joe Biden for many months now, to secure victory in the 2020 elections.

While the final counting of votes is still underway and it needs to be seen if Harris is able to beat Mike Pence and emerge victorious, a video featuring her and a little girl has been winning the hearts of netizens.

In the adorable video shared by her niece Meena Harris, Kamala is seen with a little girl — believed to be her great niece — who is sitting on her lap wearing a black mask, telling her great aunt that she wants to be ‘a president’. Kamala nods and responds, saying: “You could be president, but not right now. You have to be over the age of 35.” To this, the little girl replies, “Yeah, but I can be an astronaut president.”

In her Instagram post, Meena wrote in the caption: “This conversation went on for like an hour.”

The encouraging video was lauded and appreciated by many. Harris, who has been quite vocal about women’s rights and autonomy, and especially those of women of colour — being one herself — has been hailed for her motivational approach, for telling the little one that she can, one day, preside over the country’s important affairs.

After the video was shared and liked, many people shared their own thoughts on this:

I’m telling my grandaughter Etta….you can be president!!! pic.twitter.com/c49e8Itrqj — Kimberly (@Kimbus63) November 5, 2020

Literally had this conversation with my daughter tonight. She was shocked there had never been a woman elected president or Vice President before— but that changes NOW. — Rachael (@the_rachaels) November 5, 2020

For context my daughter wants to be both president and an astronaut — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) November 5, 2020

At a time when countries are rising to slowly acknowledge important and pressing issues, empowering young minds into believing they can genuinely make a difference and sculpt this world into a better place is the need of the hour, and Harris has done just that.

