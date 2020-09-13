You can make a body lotion at home using rice; find out how

What do you think about this DIY? (Source: Pixabay)

Rice is meant for consumption; can it be used for skincare? Yes, if you can think of making a body lotion using it. In the last few months, a lot many people have taken to home-based pampering for their skin and hair. They have discovered new DIYs which have helped them in many ways — so much so that some people may have even begun to think of beauty salons as redundant in some ways.

If you are one of them, and at-home beauty treatment using kitchen ingredients is your thing, then you can and must consider using rice for effective skincare. Here is a simple DIY with which you may be able to prepare a body lotion. Read on.

Things you will need

– Uncooked rice

– Water

– A few drops of vitamin E oil

– A container to store

Method

* Since this lotion will be applied on the skin, you will first have to rinse some uncooked rice under running water, so as to remove the dirt.

* Next, you will have to boil some rice in a container, and once it becomes mushy, you will have to grind it till it becomes a fine paste.

* To this paste, you must add a few drops of vitamin E oil — the oil is believed to have many anti-aging properties.

* Body lotion needs to be fragrant, too, and for this, you can add any essential oil of your choice. Make sure everything has been mixed well.

* Once you have everything in place, you can move the ingredients to a container of your choice. Store it in the fridge for some days, and use whenever you need to.

What do you think about this DIY?

