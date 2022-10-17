Yolanda Hadid talks about the mental health advice she gives her kids Gigi, Bella: ‘I worry for them’

Supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid — who have worked with leading fashion brands and labels around the world, and headlined major fashion weeks for years now — have often talked about their mental health openly, in a bid to de-stigmatise the topic for others, who may be struggling to open up and seek help for themselves.

Perhaps, the siblings get it from their mother Yolanda Hadid, who has been an advocate for healthy living herself.

The former ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ star, who shares three children with ex-husband and real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid — Gigi, 27, Bella, 26, and Anwar Hadid, 23 — says just like other mothers she, too, worries about them, especially since they are all super successful, always in the public eye, and have a massive following on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid)

According to a People report, Yolanda wants to make sure all three of them are doing well mentally, which is why she keeps doling out advice. “I think self-care is number one,” the 58-year-old told the publication while talking about her work with ‘Project Healthy Minds’, a mental health non-profit that aims to make it easier for people to find mental health resources.

“I worry for them, and not only for my own children, I worry for all the next generation that is so under the spell of social media,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid)

Yolanda also shared with the outlet the advice that she gives her children when they struggle with fame: “Go for a walk. Exercise is super important. I think healthy eating habits are very important.”

She also talked about her own bout of depression following the death of her mother. According to the People report, Yolanda was “so depressed” that she experienced a relapse of Lyme disease. “I hadn’t felt that kind of depression in 20 years or something, after I broke my back 20 years ago,” the former model was quoted as saying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid)

She told People, “I think it’s just so important that we speak about mental health and open up the conversation and let the world know that we all suffer from it. You know, whether it’s temporary that it’s genetically in your family, the conversation should be without any shame or fear around it.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!