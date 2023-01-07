‘It adds to my beauty’: Yogita Bihani shares a picture of her scar from gastrointestinal surgery

With social media and societal expectations setting the perfect idea of beauty, any kind of blemish, mark or scar is frowned upon. No wonder, people hesitate to share their real, no-filter faces and bodies, and end up conforming to the popular idea. Breaking this stereotype, however, is actor Yogita Bihani who took to Instagram to embrace and flaunt her scar.

“8 years and hours of contemplation later, here!!! This is me,” she started out saying, adding that this is her “scar from a gastrointestinal surgery” that she underwent eight years ago. Alongside, she shared a couple of pictures of herself in which she can be seen wearing a blue crop top and low-rise ripped blue denim jeans with her stomach scar visible.

Yogita continued, “This Scar is from my battle, it adds to my beauty, it doesn’t mean I am Unclean, scarred, imperfect. This is what made me so strong, a fighter, and made me who I am today!”

The Vikram Vedha actor said that “your scars are not beautiful but you are beautiful with them”. According to her, “You were beautiful without them but you have a new kind of beauty with them because they speak of how much you have overcome.”

She shared that she decided to share the picture after a lot of people messaged and commented asking Yogita “what is that line on your stomach“. “Hope you all have your answer now. Much love, Yogita Bihani,” she concluded.

Applauding the actor for her brave act, While actor Akanksha Sharma commented, “More power to you girl”, another user wrote: “You have no idea how strong and confident you have made people around … I have had surgery and I have marks too but from today I am going to love them and flaunt them so much love and power to you.”

Prior to Yogita, Chhavi Mittal had posted pictures of herself enjoying herself in Dubai, showing off her breast cancer surgery scar. “This is what I earned his year. A new life. A better one. A stronger one.#breastcancersurvivor,” she wrote, alongside a picture of herself in a white bikini.

For the unversed, she was diagnosed with breast cancer in April 2022 and eventually emerged cancer-free after undergoing a successful surgery.

