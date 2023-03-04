Try these yoga asanas for glowing skin

Healthy and glowing skin depends on a number of factors including a balanced diet and taking good care of your skin, but certain yoga asanas too can help your skin glow besides making you healthy and fit.

While flexibility, great digestion and good mental health are well known benefits of yoga, another by-product of regular yoga practice is glowing skin. “Yoga reduces stress by regulating the level of the stress hormone “cortisol” in our body. Studies have shown that lower cortisol levels are directly related to glowing and healthy skin,” said Preeti Kalia, yoga expert and founder of Yogbela.

“Healthy skin is also directly related to your gut health. Yoga aids in digestion which results in a healthy gut, leading to healthy skin,” she added.

She suggested the following asanas for a glowing skin:

Utthanasana

Standing forward folds, in general, bring blood supply to your face, rejuvenating your facial skin. A great forward fold is Utthanasana. Hold this asana for 5-10 breaths and you’ll see results in a few weeks.

Sarvangasana

Inversions too make the blood rush to the face. Shoulder Stand or Sarvangasana, when practiced regularly, is another asana for beautiful skin. “You can practice this asana against the wall also. Hold this asana for 15 -20 breaths to get great benefits. You can do this asana in your daily practice,” she said.

Padmasana

Stress, as already mentioned, is the arch nemesis of healthy skin. Padmasana, or Lotus pose, works magically on reducing stress levels as it regulates a healthy blood flow. Lower stress enhances mental health, leading to beautiful skin.

“Apart from asana practice, a short meditation is highly helpful in calming oneself. Meditation makes it easy to monitor our emotional state and timely address and release them. A balanced emotional state is a recipe for happiness, leading to beautiful skin,” said Preeti.

