Why is everyone talking about ylang-ylang? Know all about it here

The word ylang-ylang (pronounced: ilang-ilang) itself sounds soothing and almost tropical. But do you know what it is? Allow us to introduce you to this essential oil derived from the fresh flowers of Cananga odorata tree, which is commonly found in Indonesia. Well-known for its mood-enhancing and aphrodisiac properties, it is also highly beneficial for the immune system and works as a great antidepressant.

Ylang-ylang is commonly found in essential oils or as a major component in perfumes. A few drops of it helps you calm down by making the atmosphere relaxing. This quirky sounding plant has numerous benefits for your health and skin; check it out below.

Benefits for the skin

It helps stimulate the growth of new cells, and also helps the balance of oil production in the body, thus working great for those who suffer from acne. If you are someone who has combination skin or your skin is producing excess oil, ylang ylang essential oil is perfect for you. It also contains geraniol, whose anti-bacterial properties help treat inflammatory skin conditions. With continued usage, it helps in reducing pore sizes, lightens dark spots and kills bacteria.

However, if you have skin that is extremely sensitive, it is advised you stay away from it because chemicals are usually in high concentration in essential oils. The best way to use a ylang ylang essential oil is to mix a few drops with your daily moisturiser, this will help your skin relax as it kills bacteria.

Benefits for the body

A proven ingredient which comes to your rescue when you are feeling low, it is known to drive away anxiety and chronic stress. It also acts as an aphrodisiac and is believed to be good for lifting libido, which may be affected due to stress or pollution. As it helps in improving blood flow, it can fight inflammation and, in turn, lead to a healthy circulatory system. It also helps those suffering from insomnia to sleep better.

One can use it as a diffuser or simply sprinkle a few drops on the bed before going to sleep. In fact, you can mix it with a few drops of carrier oil and apply it on your wrists and doze off.

Are you going to try this exotic oil?

