Watch: Yemeni man stacks four eggs on top of one another; breaks his own Guinness record

While it may seem a simple feat, congratulations are in order for a Yemen-born man who has managed to break his own Guinness record for the largest stack of eggs b balancing four eggs on top of one another. Previously, Mohammed Muqbel had managed to stack three eggs.

To challenge himself and put his skills to test, Muqbel once again aced the feat.

While it might be a simple concept, breaking a record like this is much harder than it looks, noted the Guinness Records website.

“Many around the world fail to realise the hard work associated with balancing. The art of balancing involves tremendous patience, focus and calmness. I would even say it is linked to the science of physics and engineering,” Muqbel told the records site.

According to the record holder, the most difficult part of the attempt was finding the centre of gravity for each egg due to it’s unique shape and texture.

Muqbel noticed his balancing skills for things at a young age and has been honing them since then. “I consider myself an ambitious person, and I aim to showcase my skills to the whole world one day,” Muqbel added in his interview to the records site.

Here are some other unique Guinness records that test balancing skills

*Most spoons balanced on the body: 85, achieved by Abolfazl Saber Mokhtari (Iran), in Karaj, Iran.

*Most Jenga blocks removed in one minute: 32, achieved by Nate McEvoy on September 9, 2021. For this record, Nate had to remove the blocks and place them back on the tower without toppling it.

*Most eggs balanced by an individual: 888, achieved by Ashrita Furman (USA) at York College in New York, New York, USA.

*Longest duration balancing on two balance boards: 21 minutes and 20 seconds, achieved by Maurizio Zavatta (Italy) in Taoyuan, Taiwan, China.

*Most chairs balanced on the chin: 15, achieved by David Rush (USA), in Hendersonville, Tennessee, USA.

*Heaviest weight balanced on the head: 188.7 kg (416 lb), achieved John Evans (UK) who balanced 101 bricks on his head at the BBC Television Centre, London, UK.

