Yearender 2021: A summary of food, style, fashion, travel and fitness trends seen this year

Like it happens every year, 2021 also set many new trends. As we gear up to welcome a new year, we naturally feel a tad nostalgic about the events of this past one year, and if any of them will spill over and make it to the following year.

As such, we bring to you this compilation of almost everything that we witnessed on social media, and in real life — from food to fashion, travel, style and everything bizarre, here’s bringing you some interesting buzz from 2021. Happy reading.

Food

Food experiments happened in 2020 and they continued in 2021. Trust people to turn simple foods into something obnoxiously bizarre. This year, we saw strange food combinations like Maggi laddu made with jaggery, Maggi milkshake, Maggi Oreo variant with ice cream, and one made with carbonated drink Fanta, the most upsetting of them all.

Then, we also saw the blasphemous Oreo pakora. It was talked about after a vlogger’s video left everything stunned.

Other nauseating food combinations included rasgulla chaat and a spicy ice-cream made with mirch.

Salt Bae also made news this year, first because of the exorbitant rates at his restaurant, and then for the poor food reviews that customers left on review sites.

Fashion

Amid the pandemic, sartorial moments were dotted with chic dresses, a semblance of normalcy with vaccine availability and more celebrity sightings. While some clicked, some others left us fumbling for words, and among them is the famous shadow dress that Kim Kardashian wore to the Met Gala this year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

She has been seen in many Balenciaga outfits, catapulting the brand into popularity. Other than that, this year was a good run for fashion. We saw Amanda Gorman in her iconic red hairband for the Presidential inauguration, the Sabyasachi x H&M collaboration that divided the internet and put the spotlight on sustainable fashion, Raw Mango’s ‘Other’ campaign, to name a few.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Gorman (@amandascgorman)

Fitness

This year, we also saw many celebrities undergoing amazing weight loss transformations. Among them were Sameera Reddy, Khushbu Sundar, Smriti Irani, to name a few.

Reddy has been vocal about her fitness journey and regularly shares #FitnessFriday updates. The 42-year-old has been playing sports like badminton, boxing, doing yoga, and also managing her diet with intermittent fasting.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

Smriti Irani’s transformation has gone viral this year. The Union Minister and author often shares glimpses of her daily life. And her followers watched her incredible weight loss in the pictures she shared. Sharing a glimpse of her workout at the gym, she wrote, “Koshish jaari hai.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizelleremodsouza (@lizelleremodsouza)

Lizelle Remo D’Souza — wife of choreographer Remo D’Souza — also managed to lose more than 40 kg in two years. She shared her fitness journey with fans and followers, swearing by clean eating, intermittent fasting, and regular workouts.

Hairstyle

2021 was also the year of some iconic and interesting hairstyles, which became trendsetters. From curtain bangs to fringes, natural curls and blunt bob — many different styles were spotted on celebrities. Check out the hairdos here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by camila (@camila_cabello)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sameera Reddy (@reddysameera)

Travelling

Travelling happened in 2021, but there was a lot of caution. Many interesting travel trends came to be, and among them was revenge travel, the need to compensate for travelling time lost in 2020.

Earlier this year, indianexpress.com had reported that people were considering short vacations and road trips as opposed to travelling overseas and doing long-distance journeys, which anyway seem a bit difficult in the pandemic, amid a surge worldwide in Omicron cases.

Trends suggested that sustainable travelling had many takers, and the emerging trips that Indians were excited to take this year included exploring the wild side, going to unexplored places, finding Zen in the mountains, etc.

