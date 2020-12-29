Top DIY skincare tips, remedies from celebrities this year

How about learning some easy skincare mantras from our celebs? (Source: Madhuri Dixit/Bhagyashree/Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram; designed by Shambhavi Dutta)

With the pandemic forcing everyone to stay at home with limited or no access to beauty parlours for many months, we got introduced to numerous simple, easy and effective do-it-yourself or DIY remedies to take care of our skin. And among the many sources of such remedies were celebrities who showed us how simple ‘nuskhas’ can come to one’s rescue.

From tackling pigmentation to achieving that natural glow, these effective celeb-approved remedies are worth taking a look at, and even incorporating into your skincare routine. But, always consult an expert if you have severe pimples, acne or any other skin-related issues.

All set? Take a look at what we have curated for you.

The one skincare product Malaika Arora can’t let go of

We surely agree with Malaika when she says fresh aloe vera gel is an effective skincare mask. “Some have dry skin, some have oily, some have acne-prone skin and some have extremely sensitive skin like I do. I have to be extremely careful of what I put on my skin because any wrong product can do more damage than benefit. A natural ingredient that I swear by for my skin is fresh aloe vera gel, right from my very own home garden. Fresh aloe vera agrees with most of the skin types so anyone can try it,” said Malaika, as part of her Malaika’sTrick or Tip series.

How to use it?

*Just cut one aloe vera leaf and slice it open. Scoop out the gooey goodness and apply it evenly on your face.

*Rinse it with cold water after some time.

Benefits

*Your skin will feel fresh and smooth all day long.

ALSO READ | Get rid of those pimples with this simple DIY

Madhuri Dixit’s tips for glowing skin

For those who love Madhuri Dixit Nene’s glowing skin, the actor shared a video My Skincare: Tips and Tricks in which she said, “You should sleep with a clean face. The dust along with make-up can clog your face.” Adding that one must use a toner with no-alcohol content, she also listed the benefits of applying rosewater. Madhuri also vouched for vitamin C serum, which helps in lightening the blemishes on one’s face. “In the morning, we ought to begin the day by washing the face and then applying sunscreen,” she suggested.

ALSO READ | This healthy smoothie is not just a yummy breakfast option but also good for skin

Bhagyashree vouched for this instant glow pack

Fifty-year-old actor Bhagyashree, who keeps sharing interesting videos on her Instagram handle, shared this quick-fix remedy for “instant uplifting glow”. Take a look:

Ingredients

Oats powder

1 tsp – Honey

1 tsp – Milk

Method

*Grind some oats into a powder and mix it with honey and milk. Apply the paste on your face and allow it to dry. Scrub it lightly before washing it with cold water.

“It is a quick rejuvenation, even when you are tired…giving you an instant uplifting glow,” Bhagyashree wrote.

Benefits

“Oats have cleansing properties that remove dead cells and can help in exfoliation,” she wrote. “Milk, on the other hand, is an excellent moisturiser and keeps the skin soft and supple. Honey also benefits the skin as it is naturally antiseptic and has anti-inflammatory properties,” she said.

ALSO READ | From DIYs to personalised beauty: Skincare trends that made mark this year

Bipasha Basu’s organic face pack for rejuvenation

Bipasha Basu is keeping her skin healthy with this homemade face pack. (Source: bipashabasu/Instagram) Bipasha Basu is keeping her skin healthy with this homemade face pack. (Source: bipashabasu/Instagram)

Actor Bipasha Basu made a quick face pack with the simplest, organic ingredients to rejuvenate the face.

Ingredients

Hibiscus powder

Aloe vera gel

Organic besan

Method

Mix all of them together and apply it evenly. Wash once it dries.

Benefits

The combination of these organic ingredients helps relax and rejuvenate the skin.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s face pack for ‘super glow’

Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that she counts on a simple face mask to make the skin clean, soft, and glowing. The face mask from TV actor Nisha Sareen has been her favorite go-to mask.

Ingredients

2 tbsp – Sandalwood

2 drops – Vitamin E

Pinch of turmeric

Milk

Method

*In a bowl, add sandalwood, vitamin E, turmeric and some milk to make a paste. Leave for 20 minutes.

*Apply the paste. Wash off with water.

Benefits

The mixture is known to rid the skin of impurities and make it clean, smooth, and glowing.

Mira Kapoor’s favourite natural ingredient

Mira Kapoor’s secret to glowing skin is out. (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram Story) Mira Kapoor’s secret to glowing skin is out. (Source: Mira Kapoor/Instagram Story)

For that flawless sheen, you can count on simple ingredients like raw milk. In an Instagram story, Mira Kapoor revealed that she applies raw milk every second day on her face, which is the secret to her glowing skin.

Here’s how raw milk helps your skin

It eliminates dead cells, and the calcium in milk renews and regenerates the cells giving the skin a radiant look.

Which one would you like to try?

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle