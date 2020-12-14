Sustainable living: How celebs spent lockdown, from gardening to growing their food

Celebrities made sure they tried growing their own food. (Source: Samantha Akkineni/Shilpa Shetty/Instagram; designed by Gargi Singh)

Call it a new-found interest during the lockdown or a renewed hobby, but gardening became quite popular among celebrities this year. From sowing seeds to terrace gardening and even enjoying homegrown veggies for meals, celebrities went on to share some interesting snippets of their ‘me time’ with nature. In the process, they also made a significant case for a sustainable and organic lifestyle and vouched for going green.

Samantha Akkineni

Calling gardening a “game-changer”, Samantha penned a note on why everyone needs to start growing their own food, even if they have little space available to do the same. “Gardening is a game-changer. Planting a seed can bring change. ‘Eat healthy,’ we hear this far too many times but I am telling you ‘grow healthy’ is even simpler. All it takes is a little time and a little effort. And since 2020 still needs us to ‘stay home and stay safe; I think we can manage,” she wrote.

She added how one can change an unused space at home into an “edible garden”. “Use your terrace, balcony, window sill, over the next few weeks… let’s grow together, share our experiences, learn from our mistakes and by the end of it, be proud that we can feed ourselves. And god forbid, if there is ever another lockdown we will not be the ones running to the store panic buying.”

She also regularly shares simple tips on many topics — from seeding to sprouting and more.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Giving us a peek into her kitchen garden, Shilpa shared a video in which she was seen plucking home-grown lemons. The 45-year-old has been vocal about eating healthy and organic, and we now know where her ‘food for thought’ comes from.

Malaika Arora

Malaika, who often shares skincare tips, also gave a short tour of her “little house garden” where she grows medicinal plants including aloe vera. She shared how fresh plants can be used for all your skincare troubles too!

Mira Kapoor

Mira loves eating organic and healthy, something she has often spoken about. Here’s what she said in a recent Instagram post: “Between online school, flashcards and math toys, nothing teaches the children as gently as nature.”

“This is what I love about winter.. The tender warm sun, crisp air, wonderful produce, and every excuse to be outdoors with the monsters in tow. They’ve learnt how to identify the various vegetables and flowers, different insects, and are now watching the herbs they planted spring up between the hedges,” said Kapoor while talking about her children and their introduction to “nature”.

Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle also took to social media and showed how one can recycle old glass jars and put them to good use. “This is a new pursuit- growing plants in water. All trial and error at this point, though money plant as we all know does well in water. Now trying out mint, rosemary and some philodendrons. Give it a shot. Use up all your old bottles and jars. Yes, some of those on my shelf are recycled bottles that once held a precious liquid-gin,” she said.

Dia Mirza

Favourite chore of the day – watering the garden. Maali kaka is staying home. Staying safe. So we take turns to water the garden in our co-op. ?? ?? ?? ?? ?? ???? ???? ????? ??, ???? ???, ???? ???? ??? #GharPeBaithoChallenge #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/XBM36VtYOO — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) March 30, 2020

Amid the lockdown, UN Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza shared her “favourite chore” — watering the plants — while spreading the message of staying home, staying safe.

