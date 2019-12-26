Trends 2019: Sustainable living trends that caught our attention this year

If you did not join the sustainability bandwagon this year, you can still do it next year. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) If you did not join the sustainability bandwagon this year, you can still do it next year. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

This year was all about sustainable living. Amid all the cry for a greener planet and eco-friendly living — in the backdrop of climate change — many interesting alternatives made the news. They not only promised respite, but also encouraged an ethical and conscious way of life. Here is a quick recap of all the different trends that caught our attention this year, and why we are going to carry them to the next.

Sustainability at home

You can slowly bring in sustainability inside your house. Find out how. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) You can slowly bring in sustainability inside your house. Find out how. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Change begins at home. If you are keen on doing your bit for the environment, start with your own house first. This year, we learnt about the many trends that promised us an eco-conscious living space; how everything — from lights and furniture, to flooring — can be environment-friendly. When it comes to lights, the use of lighter hues can save energy, and the colour of the walls and curtains can minimize the need for lights. When buying furniture for the house, opting for a recyclable material that is free of plastic and polyester is the key. The use of wool, cotton and jute for pillows, bedding, upholstery, carpets, etc., is a smart thing to do.

ALSO READ | Meet the tribe of Indians trying to live plastic-free and sustainably

Sustainable food

Organic fruits and vegetables ensure the soil remains fertile and contamination free. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Organic fruits and vegetables ensure the soil remains fertile and contamination free. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Did you know that your choice of food can contribute to the environment, too? A great many people have switched to the organic way of life, because organic food items are free from harmful components. Pesticides and chemicals such as fertilisers and herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides are majorly used in conventional agriculture. But, these are dangerous for health, especially for children and pregnant women, as they can cause serious health issues like cancers, brain tumours, leukemia, immune disorders, infertility, cardiac disease, hypertension, Alzheimer’s disease, to name a few.

A switch to organic food ensures you get a more nutritious meal that is better in taste, and sustainable in the long run. Organic vegetables, fruits and dairy products do not have pesticides and other harmful chemicals. They do not, therefore, contaminate the soil they are growing in. If anything, organic farming increases soil fertility, conserves water and reduces pollution.

Green gifts

Many people chose to gift their near and dear ones air-purifying plants this year to combat pollution. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Many people chose to gift their near and dear ones air-purifying plants this year to combat pollution. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Owing to the relentless pollution that engulfed parts of the country this year, many people opted for unique gifts to give to their loved ones. Thus began a new trend: of giving and receiving air-purifying plants to combat the ills of pollution. Kept indoors, these plants are known to help you sleep by cleaning the air around you. Snake Plant, Peace Lily, Money Plant, Spider Plant, Aloe Vera and Bamboo plant are some of them. Not only do these plants add a pop of green to your house, they also keep you healthy. And even if the governments decide to do something about the smog in the coming year, this lasting trend can continue.

Using RO and AC water

The water that comes out of the RO can be put to good use. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) The water that comes out of the RO can be put to good use. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Every drop of water counts. Especially in a country like India that is part landlocked. Of the many ways of minimising water wastage, the smart use of RO and AC water was especially talked about this year. Instead of letting it go waste, you can use the water coming out of AC compressors and RO purifiers to water indoor and outdoor plants, wash utensils, mop the floor, etc. Some people have been using the water to clean their doors and windows, and patio furniture. This trend definitely needs to stay with us in the years to come.

ALSO READ | Bombay Durga Bari Samiti welcomes eco-friendly Durga idol this year

Travelling smart

Travelling has many environmental repercussions. Make sure you travel smart. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Travelling has many environmental repercussions. Make sure you travel smart. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

Who does not like to travel? A quick getaway is what everyone yearns for from time to time. And, you can make the process both enjoyable and ethical. When you find yourself in a new place, carry your own bags when you go shopping so you can cut down on single-use plastic. Additionally, instead of buying a bottle of water every day, refill your own. Explore and experience the public transport system of a new place. Stay at an eco-friendly property, which follows green living practices, and try using the hotel-provided linen for the longest time, unless you absolutely need fresh towels. Do your bit and save natural resources.

Eco-friendly weddings

Nowadays, many people have started ditching plastic cutlery and paper napkins for cloth ones. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) Nowadays, many people have started ditching plastic cutlery and paper napkins for cloth ones. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

This year, the discussions around ‘happily ever afters’ revolved around more and more couples consciously choosing to go green on their wedding day. Doing away with all kinds of decorative waste, many couples opted for a more sustainable approach. They went digital, ditching regular paper invites, limited or eliminated the use of plastic cutlery and crockery, opting for recyclable and compostable alternatives such as those made out of steel, bamboo, leaves, and other reusable materials instead. Additionally, many even chose to have recycled decor, instead of letting the vendor throw away leftover decorations. This trend can stay in the coming years, because it has its own charm. It is easy on both the pocket and the environment.

ALSO READ | Thinking of going plastic-free? Here are some places you can seek inspiration from

Plogging

Recently, model and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman, too, declared that he would be “plogging once a week”, meaning he would be carrying a bag of garbage while running. In an Instagram post he wrote that it is “okay to pick up other people’s garbage”, because it is “still our world.”

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd