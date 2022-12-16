Looking back at some instances of ‘cultural appropriation’ this year

Despite having more awareness now than before, cases of cultural appropriation keep happening around the world, putting the spotlight on ethnic awareness that involves having sound culinary knowledge, an understanding of race and ethnicity, and the need to do research before attempting to put something out into the world.

Often brands and celebrities have been accused of appropriating another culture through their clothes, hairstyles, and sometimes makeup, among others. Earlier this year, indianexpress.com had reported on cultural ‘appropriation’ vs ‘appreciation’, stating that the former refers to making certain choices that may hurt and offend people belonging to a specific community or a race, like choosing to wear the traditional attire of another country and simply make a fashionable statement out of it. Or, wearing a piece of jewellery rooted in another culture and flaunting it as a mere accessory.

Certain makeup trends and styles are frowned upon, too.

There are many examples, which is why we bring you this broad roundup of some instances of cultural appropriation from around the world that were witnessed this year; take a look.

Let’s start with the Dior controversy. The French luxury fashion house was accused of appropriating Chinese culture, after protestors claimed it copied a classic skirt design, which dates back to the Ming dynasty. A New York Post report stated that many Chinese student protestors took the streets of Paris to demonstrate in front of the Christian Dior store on Avenue des Champs-Elysees. The garment was a black pleated skirt from Dior’s fall collection, which the fashion house stated “highlights the idea of community and sisterhood in looks with a school uniform allure”, but which protestors claimed was a rip-off of the traditional ‘Mamian’ or ‘horse face’ skirt popular in China during the time of Ming dynasty.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dior Official (@dior)

In October this year, one of the ‘Great British Bake Off‘ episodes was criticised for ‘appropriating’ Mexican culture. Viewers claimed the makers showed a gross misrepresentation of Mexican culture during the themed-based episode, wherein the show’s hosts Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas were seen wearing sombreros (a type of hat) and shaking the maraca instrument, almost in a caricaturish manner. At one point, they even contemplated whether they should crack “Mexican jokes”, lest it offend people.

The juan and only Matt & Noel welcome you to Mexico Week! 🇲🇽🇲🇽🇲🇽 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/A4aX43H5rd — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 4, 2022

Meanwhile, taking a step in the right direction, British chef Jamie Oliver said he makes sure his cookbooks are vetted so that there is no scope of error. Apparently, he hires “teams of cultural appropriation specialists” to make sure his recipes read okay and the books are safe for publication. The celebrity chef made the revelation while talking to the Sunday Times Culture magazine.

In January this year, Pharrell Williams wore a pair of Mughal-era inspired diamond sunglasses and triggered a cultural appropriation row. The Pharrell x Tiffany sunglass collaboration was called out by fashion watchdog Diet Prada. Taking to Instagram, it pointed out that there is a likeness to rapper and producer Pharrell Williams’ — who has collaborated with American jewellery company Tiffany & Co — “bejewelled sunglasses” to “a set of extraordinarily rare Mughal spectacles”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany & Co. (@tiffanyandco)

Diet Prada added that the “pair of glittering diamond and emerald sunglasses” are an almost-exact replica of 17th century Mughal sunglasses that were put up for auction by Sotheby’s last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sotheby’s (@sothebys)

In January, actor Sarah Jessica Parker’s ‘Sex and the City‘ reboot ‘And Just Like That…‘ received flak when ‘Carrie Bradshaw’, one of the lead characters made a sartorial gaffe while celebrating Diwali with her Indian friend. Viewers were irked when she appeared wide-eyed and puzzled after learning about the existence of the festival. She has a scene with her realtor friend Seema, wherein the two go to a ‘sari shop’ in New York’s Soho to buy something for Diwali. But ostensibly, it is a shop filled with lehengas and other ethnic Indian wear. And while the word ‘lehenga‘ was never really uttered, Carrie ended up buying just that — in fact, a Falguni Shane Peacock number. The entire thing reeked of tokenism.

In February, actor Awkwafina quit Twitter amid ‘blaccent’ accusations. Just like Blackfishing — which attempts to appropriate Black culture through hairstyles, makeup, etc. — a ‘blaccent’ is when a non-Black person imitates the way a Black person speaks. The Golden Globe winning actor, whose real name is Nora Lum, announced that she is taking a break from the social media app after facing criticism for using African American Vernacular English (AAVE) in recent years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AWKWAFINA (@awkwafina)

She wrote a lengthy statement on the matter: “As a non-Black POC, I stand by the fact that I will always listen and work tirelessly to understand the history and context of AAVE, what is deemed appropriate or backwards toward the progress of ANY and EVERY marginalised group. But I must emphasise: To mock, belittle, or to be unkind in any way possible at the expense of others is: Simply. Not. My Nature. It never has, and it never was.”

