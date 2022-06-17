Yasmin Jal Mistry crowned Mrs World International 2022 in Mumbai; know more about her

Earlier this month, Yasmin Jal Mistry, a businesswoman and industrialist, was crowned Mrs World International at the 2022 edition of the beauty pageant in a star-studded grand finale event held in Mumbai on June 5.

Yasmin beat 52 finalists to win the pageant, and was also crowned ‘Mrs Photogenic’.

The premiere beauty pageant for married women, organised by Glamour Gurgaon — founded by Barkha Nangia, a beauty entrepreneur — opened its registrations in February this year, and saw the participation of over 450 women of Indian origin, from within the country and around the world. Auditions were held in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dubai, London, New York, and Melbourne till May 2022.

After having won the pageant, Yasmin said, “By the grace of God, the blessings of my late father and the constant love and support of my mother, I have been able to achieve this success. Winning Mrs World International feels surreal — it’s been a long, gruelling week of rigorous training and numerous sub-contests, but I’m thrilled that all the hard work finally paid off!”

According to a press release, contestants were put through extensive grooming sessions from June 1 to 4. The finale tested them in several rounds on confidence, personality, stage presence, ramp-walk, etc. The jury comprised celebrities like Madhurima Tuli, Deepika Singh Goyal, Pooja Desai, Akash Aggarwal and Megha Sarpal.

Yasmin, centre, flanked by first and second runners-up at the beauty pageant. (Photo: PR handout) Yasmin, centre, flanked by first and second runners-up at the beauty pageant. (Photo: PR handout)

Yasmin, who is also the founding trustee of Zoroastrian Trust Funds of India — a non-profit organisation — said she has been interested in fashion and modelling since she was from 17 years old. “I won the ‘Supermodel India’ contest at 19, in Delhi, and was also ‘Miss Gujarat’.”

“I want to tell all women to take good care of yourselves — you are ready to conquer the world. Just because you are married, do not let yourself go. Focus on your mental and physical well-being and your raison d’etre or your career. Age is just a number; you are beautiful, and nothing can stop you from realising your highest potential…” the pageant winner said.

The Mrs World International is a platform for married women to demonstrate their talent and beauty to the world. The competition empowers women from all walks of life and motivates them to think big and manifest their goals.

