Yami Gautam shares how to make Kajal at home; check out these four easy steps

If you are someone who has explored enough beauty products, go back to your starting days and you will realise that the first beauty product you started with was none other than a kajal. Kajal or kohl is an understated product and a staple in everyone’s makeup vanity. While we splurge on the same going for smudge-proof or waterproof variants, there’s nothing like a good homemade kajal and Yami Gautam agrees with us.

The actor recently took to Instagram and shared how her Nani used to patiently make kajal whenever she would visit her during the summer holidays. Take a look at these steps below if you want to make some for yourself.

Steps to make kajal or kohl at home

Kajal made from ghee has numerous benefits ranging from providing a cooling and calm effect to your eyes. It also cleans the salt deposits present in your eyes and keeps dark circles at bay.

Begin with 2 equal-sized small bowls and a steel plate of any size. Then, using a clay oil lamp, light a wick by adding a tablespoon of ghee.

Next. once you have lighted the lamp, keep it on the floor with the 2 equal-sized small bowls placed on either side of the lamp. Make sure you have smeared some ghee on the steel plate.

Now keep the plate on top of the two bowls and let it sit there for at least 30-45 minutes. The ghee smeared into the steel plate will burn out and the soot will remain. Transfer this soot to a small airtight container.

Store it in a cool place and use it as and when required.

Will you make kajal at home?

