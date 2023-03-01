Watch: Yami Gautam takes everyone through her simple morning routine

What you do in the morning can really set the tone for the rest of the day. As such, beginning your day on a healthy and happy note is crucial. Believing in something similar, Yami Gautam — who is admittedly “a morning person” — swears by a dedicated routine to start her day, which is easy to follow and very healthy. In a video shared by Tweak India on YouTube, the actor opened up about the various things that mark the beginning of her day. First things first, the actor begins her day by drinking water. “There’s a water bottle lying next to my bed. I drink just normal water,” she said.

On being asked about her morning skincare routine, Yami said that her beauty regime is not very complicated. “I try and keep it very light, which is nothing but splashing lots of water on my face and that’s about it,” she said.

As for breakfast, the actor really enjoys south-Indian cuisine. “Idli and coconut chutney is my favourite. Otherwise, a half-boiled egg with avocado toast or a simple hard toast is also good.”

Many can’t begin their day without humming or grooving to some music, and Yami is one of them. Saying that she has “a playlist for different occasions,” the actor revealed, “The most important one is when I am getting ready, or even more when I am packing. I am not a big fan of packing so I need something going on in the background that could be anything – from 60s music, Kishor da songs, 80s or 90s music to Tamil songs. I decide instinctively.”

What’s the one thing she never leaves home without? “It’s a wallet,” she instantly quipped. “I wish there was money in that. There’s no money in it and I miss having that. We’ve become very dependent on plastic money which is okay but sometimes, I need hard cash and I don’t have it.”

During her holidays, it’s the view that changes for Yami but not the routine. “In Himachal, I wake up to mountains, beautiful hills, greenery, and fresh air,” the actor said.

She also revealed a ritual that she follows every morning. “After breakfast, I like to have a glass of warm turmeric water. Warm your water and add a pinch of turmeric powder to it. I don’t add honey or lemon to it,” she said.

Sharing that she’s a morning person, Yami said that she wakes up by 6:30 am. “The last film that I shot was all about nights. The only option was to sleep by 8:30 or 9 in the morning. But, that sleep used to be of only three hours or so. But, otherwise, I am a morning person and I enjoy mornings. I am not a big fan of night shoots. Even when I am on a holiday or back home, I wake up early because I really love that morning chai session with my family,” Yami said.

On being asked what gets her through the day, the actor said it’s her lovely team. To centre herself through the day, she talks to her family, including her mother, sister, nephew and her husband. “Making calls or just talking and chatting with my family helps me get through a lot. This has been my mantra ever since I started working,” she said.

