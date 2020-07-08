Would you like to recreate Katrina Kaif’s easy everyday makeup look?

This easy tutorial shows Kaif acing her makeup skills like no one else! (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram) This easy tutorial shows Kaif acing her makeup skills like no one else! (Photo: Katrina Kaif/Instagram)

Ever since the launch of her beauty line Kay Beauty, Katrina Kaif’s love for makeup has only increased. A few weeks back, the actor had posted a makeup tutorial showing how she does her makeup under 5 minutes for Zoom calls and work from home meetings. Now, the Bharat actor is back with yet another makeup tutorial in which she shares her everyday makeup look.

So if you are a fan of Katrina’s makeup, you must check out the video below and also try to recreate the same! Wondering how? Worry not, we have listed down the steps for you.

Steps

In the video, Katrina describes it as a ‘natural and easy look’ which is not ‘hectic’ and hence is something she she likes to wear on most days.

*She starts with filling the gaps in her brows using an eyebrow pencil. Short and fine strokes is the way to do it. Check out these easy tips to get your brow game on point. Also, if you have been wanting to do your own brows at home, check out some tips here.

* She defines the brows and gives it a natural look by giving it a square shape at the beginning. She then combs her eyebrows using a toothbrush for a feathery effect.

* Next, she draws a faint line on her upper lid using a dark brown eyeshadow stick, and one on her lower lash using a light chocolate brown eyeshadow stick. This trick helps define the eyes.

*Then she uses the same light brown eyeshadow pencil to contour her face — draws a line on her cheekbones, jaw and forehead and gently smudges for a natural effect.

*Next, she uses a black kajal and she applies it with precision, slightly extending it to the outer corner of her eyes. She then smudges the kohl for a soft smoked out effect with a small wing.

*Finally, she uses a nude lip-liner to lines her lips and fills them up with a matte lipstick. (Here are various lipstick formulations you can select for yourself). She uses the same as a blush too.

