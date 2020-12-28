Worst thing a human can do to another: Ananya Panday on body shaming

Ananya Panday believes body-shaming is “unacceptable” and can leave a serious impact on young minds. The 22-year-old actor recently opened up on body shaming and said it is the “worst thing a human can do” in an interview with a magazine.

The Khaali Peeli actor told Harper’s Bazaar India, “Body shaming is unacceptable, especially when it happens to young people, because they end up valuing their own worth based on someone else’s harsh words. It appalls me that we would willingly make a person feel bad about their body shape or size.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor, who also features on the magazine’s latest cover, added, “We are meant to look different; we are meant to come in different shapes and sizes and colours…that’s what makes us beautiful! The worst thing a human can do to another is take away their confidence and self-worth.”

Also Read | Sameera Reddy pens powerful note on loving oneself

Talking about the harmful effects of trolling and cyberbullying, she expressed, “I get angry sometimes, I get sad a lot…and there are also days when I just laugh it off. But I know this: I don’t want anyone else to feel this way. It can really, really hurt.”

Ananya also talked about why people should use social media with caution. “Young people sometimes make social media their entire world, but it’s important to remember that there is another world out there where people love you and care about you,” she further said.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle