World Wildlife Day 2022: Know about the history, theme, and significance

To maintain the balance of our ecosystem, it is significant to pay attention to the critical issues affecting the well-being of flora and fauna. Keeping this in mind, every year on March 3, World Wildlife Day is observed to raise awareness about the conservation of wildlife. This year, it is being celebrated under the theme ‘Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration’.

“In 2022, World Wildlife Day will therefore drive the debate towards the imperative need to reverse the fate of the most critically endangered species, to support the restoration of their habitats and ecosystems and to promote their sustainable use by humanity,” wildlifeday.org states.

Under the theme, WWD seeks to draw attention to the conservation status of some of the most critically endangered species of wild fauna and flora, and “to drive discussions towards imagining and implementing solutions to conserve them”. According to the official website, “All conversations will be inspired by and seek to inform efforts towards the achievement of UN Sustainable Development Goals 1 (No Poverty), 2 (Zero hunger) 12 (Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns), 13 (Climate Action) 14 (Life Below Water) and 15 (Life on Land).”

History

On December 20, 2013 — at its 68th session — the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) proclaimed March 3 as UN World Wildlife Day to celebrate and raise awareness of the world’s wild animals and plants. It is also the day of the signature of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) in 1973.

Further, the UNGA resolution designated the CITES Secretariat as the facilitator for the global observance of this special day for wildlife on the UN calendar. Since then, it has become the most important global annual event dedicated to wildlife.

Significance

The day is crucial as climate change and several other factors have posed serious dangers to the wildlife, endangering several species. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species, over 8,400 species of wild fauna and flora are critically endangered.

On the other hand, around 30, 000 more are understood to be endangered or vulnerable. Thus, it is believed that over a million species are threatened with extinction. As such, this continued loss is not just dangerous to the lives of wildlife but also human beings as we all rely on wildlife and other resources for our needs.

Wishing everyone on the occasion, Bhupender Yadav, Union Cabinet Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, said, “We are committed to recovering key species for ecosystem restoration.”

As we mark World Wildlife Day 2022 today and celebrate the incredible biodiversity of our planet, India remains mindful of the problems that threaten the delicate balance of our ecosystem. We are committed to recovering key species for ecosystem restoration. pic.twitter.com/a39ujxGbe4 — Bhupender Yadav (@byadavbjp) March 3, 2022

Mukul Wasnik, general secretary, Indian National Congress wrote, “Our Ecosystem & the health of our flora and fauna is a responsibility of us human beings and we should conserve it at all costs!”

On World Wildlife Day today, let us spare some thoughts for the unique biodiversity, of our planet. Our Ecosystem & the health of our flora and fauna is a responsibility of us human beings and we should conserve it at all costs! pic.twitter.com/1nJwIF60ik — Mukul Wasnik (@MukulWasnik) March 3, 2022

“let us take a pledge to do our best in the protection of the wildlife species and their natural habitat,” Dr C P Joshi, Speaker, Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, tweeted.

As the whole planet celebrate the World Wildlife Day today, let us take a pledge to do our best in the protection of the wildlife species and their natural habitat . pic.twitter.com/xM4N8r6Jgb — Dr. C.P. Joshi (@drcpjoshi) March 3, 2022

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra wrote, “As we celebrate World Wildlife Day today, let us take a pledge to do our best in the protection of the wildlife species present all across the globe.”

As we celebrate the World Wildlife Day today, let us take a pledge to do our best in the protection of the wildlife species present all across the globe.#WorldWildlifeDay pic.twitter.com/BKtdMw4MZi — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) March 3, 2022

