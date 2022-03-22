World Water Day 2022: History, theme and significance of the day

Water is a quintessential part of everyone’s life as it has enormous and complex value in our households, food, culture, health, education, economics and natural environment. However, due to its injudicious consumption and pollution, billions of people are deprived of access to safe water, risking their lives.

Observed on March 22 every year, World Water Day is, therefore, a significant celebration, aimed at focusing on the importance of water and raising awareness about more than 2 billion people living without access to safe water. “It is about taking action to tackle the global water crisis. A core focus of World Water Day is to support the achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030,” according to the United Nations.

Theme

Every year, UN-Water sets a special theme to observe the day. This year, the day is celebrated with the theme – Groundwater, making the invisible visible.

Is the solution to water crises hiding right under our feet?

Groundwater is out of sight but we cannot afford for it to be out of mind. We must make the invisible visible.

“Groundwater is invisible, but its impact is visible everywhere. Out of sight, under our feet, groundwater is a hidden treasure that enriches our lives. Almost all of the liquid freshwater in the world is groundwater. As climate change gets worse, groundwater will become more and more critical. We need to work together to sustainably manage this precious resource. Groundwater may be out of sight, but it must not be out of mind,” worldwaterday.org wrote, stressing the importance of groundwater.

This year, the day asks everyone to protect groundwater from overexploitation – abstracting more water than is recharged by rain and snow – and the pollution caused to it. To survive and adapt to climate change and meet the needs of a growing population, exploring, protecting and sustainably using groundwater will be central, the United Nation stated.

History

In 1992, when the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development in Rio de Janeiro took place, the United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution to celebrate March 22 as World Day for Water every year, starting in 1993.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked everyone to “save every drop of water”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked everyone to "save every drop of water".

अद्भिः सर्वाणि भूतानि जीवन्ति प्रभवन्ति च।। On World Water Day, let's reaffirm our pledge to save every drop of water. Our nation is undertaking numerous measures like Jal Jeevan Mission to ensure water conservation and access to clean drinking water for our citizens.

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created a stunning sand artwork on the theme at Puri Beach.

On #WorldWaterDay My SandArt with message

On #WorldWaterDay My SandArt with message

"Save Ground water Save Our planet " at Puri beach in india .

Ministry of Railways focused on the importance of taking “preventive measures and adopting a focused approach to conserve and save water resources”.

Water is the lifeline of the planet Earth! It is imperative to take preventive measures and adopt a focused-approach to conserve and save water resources.

Water is the lifeline of the planet Earth! It is imperative to take preventive measures and adopt a focused-approach to conserve and save water resources.

Indian Railways urges individuals to take initiatives towards preserving and saving water.#WorldWaterDay

