World Rose Day 2020: Here’s everything you need to know

World Rose Day 2020: The day is observed in the memory of Melinda Rose, 12, who died fighting a rare form of blood cancer. (Source: Unsplash)

Observed in the memory of Melinda Rose who was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer called Askin’s Tumour when she was just 12, World Rose Day — observed on September 22 every year — is a tribute to her unrelenting spirit. While doctors had given her just a few weeks after the diagnosis, she went on to live for six months, never giving up on hope. During her fight against the terminal disease, she wrote letters, poems and emails to cancer patients spreading cheer and showing support and care. This is said to have become her life’s mission.

Considering cancer affects not only the lives of patients but also their caregivers, World Rose Day is dedicated to spread love, cheer and hope. The rose flower, which is a symbol of love and care, is given to cancer patients to tell them how much they are cared for. Since cancer can have a physical as well as psychological impact, World Rose Day is an attempt to initiate conversations on caregiving and the importance of building a positive and blissful environment for patients and their families. It highlights the importance of spending time with cancer patients and giving them joy as fighting cancer takes immense strength.

The day is also dedicated to raising awareness about the various types of cancers and how early detection can help to find a cure.

ALSO READ | Prostate Cancer Awareness Month: Some common myths busted

Wish your loved ones a very Happy Rose Day and spread the message of love and compassion.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd