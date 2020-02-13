World Radio Day 2020: The theme for this year is ‘diversity’

World Radio Day 2020 (representative image, source: pexels) World Radio Day 2020 (representative image, source: pexels)

World Radio Day 2020: In the age of the internet and OTT platforms, radio seems to have been relegated to the background as a broadcasting medium. It is not completely obsolete, thankfully, and for some of us in India, it continues to be a companion to fall back on during our mundane day-to-day journeys, especially car rides.

February 13 is celebrated as World Radio Day every year. Proclaimed in 2011 by the member states of UNESCO, World Radio Day was adopted by the United Nations Assembly in 2012 as an International Day. Radio was invented by Italian physicist Guglielmo Marconi in 1901. World Radio Day is observed to spread awareness about radio and to celebrate the medium’s ability to represent and associate with a vast audience, from all walks of society.

The theme for World Radio Day 2020 is ‘Radio and Diversity’, to uphold diversity at radio stations, both in their newsroom and on the airwaves.

According to UNESCO’s official website, this year’s World Radio Day has three sub-themes: “Advocating for pluralism in radio, including a mix of public, private and community broadcasters; Encouraging representation in the newsroom, with teams comprised of diverse society groups; Promoting a diversity of editorial content and programme types reflecting the variety of the audiences.”

All India Radio tweeted, “Radio celebrates humanity in all its diversity and constitutes the biggest global platform for democratic discourse.”

Radio celebrates humanity in all its diversity and constitutes the biggest global platform for democratic discourse. Happy #WorldRadioDay everyone! ?????#PublicServiceBroadcaster | #WeAreRadio | #WeAreDiversity pic.twitter.com/ZjQTbF7ABu — ALL INDIA RADIO (@AkashvaniAIR) February 13, 2020

Netizens also took to social media to share their thoughts on World Radio Day. Take a look:

On #WorldRadioDay, remembering Sir JC Bose, one of India’s GREATEST scientists and the inventor of the Radio a full two years BEFORE Marconi stole the idea and got a Nobel for it. Leave alone a Bharat Ratna, Sir JC Bose wasn’t even awarded a posthumous Padma – ANY Padma. pic.twitter.com/sxwPuWNlBA — Anand Ranganathan (@ARanganathan72) February 13, 2020 Radio has long emerged as a powerful medium of dialogue, today on the occasion of #WorldRadioDay, we salute the contribution of “radio” in everyone’s life. pic.twitter.com/PvC65alpFG

— Vinay Tendulkar (@TendulkarBJP) February 13, 2020

Radio is a powerful platform for democratic discourse. Radio stations should serve diverse communities, offering a wide variety of programs, viewpoints, content and reflect the diversity of audiences in their organizations and programs. Enjoy the World Radio Day 📻 #WorldRadioDay pic.twitter.com/seGtyUCPi0 — Varun Kumar IPS (@VarunKumarIPSTN) February 13, 2020

