scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 19, 2022

World Photography Day 2022: Know more about the history and significance of the day

Since 2010, this day has been marked as World Photography Day to celebrate the journey of photography

world photography dayWorld Photography Day is observed on August 19 (Source: Pixabay)

It is aptly said, ‘A picture is worth a thousand words’. To celebrate the art, science and history of photography, World Photography Day is celebrated annually on August 19.

This week, due to an extraordinary interest from around the globe, worldphotographyday.com announced World Photography Week — a week-long worldwide celebration of photography beginning on August 19 till August 26.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Almost two centuries ago, the “practical photographic process”– Daguerreotype– was developed by Louis Daguerre and Joseph Nicéphore Niépce on this day. On August 19, 1839, the French government is believed to have purchased the patent for this daguerreotype. Since 2010, this day has been marked as World Photography Day to celebrate the journey of photography.

Gone are the days when photography was restricted to a limited few. With the advent of smartphones and ever-developing technologies, it has become a way for everyone to capture memories that can stay forever. To celebrate this revolutionary art of photography and encourage more people in this field, World Photography Day holds special significance.

ALSO READ |Back to the 1950s: New Jersey beach town museum offers retro thrills for pinball fans

Marking this special day, several people took to Twitter to share some stunning clicks.

“Catching up with some photography between acting and directing,” actor Ajay Devgn, sharing photographs clicked by him.

Harsh Sanghavi, Home Minister of Gujarat, wrote: “Photography is a language of memories.”

Fashion and celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, too, wished everyone on the occasion.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared a mesmerising click of a man riding his bicycle in a forest. “Photography helps us capture a moment which can’t be repeated. Humans of forest,” he wrote.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 19-08-2022 at 01:20:20 pm
Next Story

Man’s proposal after gruelling Ironman Triathlon leaves netizens in awe

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Most Popular

1

Bilkis Bano case remission: Judge who convicted 11 says for court to see

2

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

3

Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, and photos

4

Yacht found adrift off Raigad coast with weapons, owner’s husband says to keep Somali pirates at bay

5

'Two wickets down, one to go': BJP tears into AAP after CBI raid on Manish Sisodia

Featured Stories

Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
Long road ahead: From I-day speech to women's work
India’s strides in the Gulf
India’s strides in the Gulf
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Explained: Manish Sisodia raided by CBI, what is the alleged scam in Delh...
Explained: The historical and cultural connections between India and Thai...
Explained: The historical and cultural connections between India and Thai...
AAP on offensive, raids against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia strike at ...
AAP on offensive, raids against Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia strike at ...
AAP’s fresh trouble: Punjab MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video
AAP’s fresh trouble: Punjab MLA in spot over ‘bigamy’, ‘intimate’ video
The historical, cultural connections between India and Thailand
Explained

The historical, cultural connections between India and Thailand

Some convicts are 'Brahmins with good sanskaar': Gujarat BJP MLA
Bilkis Bano case

Some convicts are 'Brahmins with good sanskaar': Gujarat BJP MLA

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, wife get threats on Twitter

IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, wife get threats on Twitter

The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin partying
Explained

The controversy around the video of Finland PM Sanna Marin partying

Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat
Bad Sisters review

Brilliant new black comedy is a bingeable treat

Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a spiritual journey
Delhi Confidential

Chandrasekhar takes a break from work for a spiritual journey

Premium
This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film
Dobaaraa review

This Taapsee Pannu-starrer never feels like an Anurag Kashyap film

Premium
'You cannot talk about Hindu mythology without talking about Krishna': Devdutt Pattanaik

'You cannot talk about Hindu mythology without talking about Krishna': Devdutt Pattanaik

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Krishna Janmashtami, Krishna Janmashtami celebrations, Krishna Janmashtami 2022, Janmashtami 2022, Janmashtami 2022 photos, Janmashtami pictures, Janmashtami Dahi Handi, Janmashtami in India, indian express news
In pictures: Glimpses of Janmashtami 2022 celebrations in India
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 19: Latest News
Advertisement