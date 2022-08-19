World Photography Day 2022: Know more about the history and significance of the day

It is aptly said, ‘A picture is worth a thousand words’. To celebrate the art, science and history of photography, World Photography Day is celebrated annually on August 19.

This week, due to an extraordinary interest from around the globe, worldphotographyday.com announced World Photography Week — a week-long worldwide celebration of photography beginning on August 19 till August 26.

Almost two centuries ago, the “practical photographic process”– Daguerreotype– was developed by Louis Daguerre and Joseph Nicéphore Niépce on this day. On August 19, 1839, the French government is believed to have purchased the patent for this daguerreotype. Since 2010, this day has been marked as World Photography Day to celebrate the journey of photography.

Gone are the days when photography was restricted to a limited few. With the advent of smartphones and ever-developing technologies, it has become a way for everyone to capture memories that can stay forever. To celebrate this revolutionary art of photography and encourage more people in this field, World Photography Day holds special significance.

Marking this special day, several people took to Twitter to share some stunning clicks.

“Catching up with some photography between acting and directing,” actor Ajay Devgn, sharing photographs clicked by him.

Catching up with some photography between acting and directing. #WorldPhotographyDay pic.twitter.com/eRFqFgDiLE — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) August 19, 2022

Harsh Sanghavi, Home Minister of Gujarat, wrote: “Photography is a language of memories.”

Fashion and celebrity photographer Dabboo Ratnani, too, wished everyone on the occasion.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan shared a mesmerising click of a man riding his bicycle in a forest. “Photography helps us capture a moment which can’t be repeated. Humans of forest,” he wrote.

