World Photography Day 2021: Ten mesmerising photographs that will leave you in awe

Every year, World Photography Day is celebrated on August 19. The word photography is derived from the Greek words phos (light), and graphis (stylus, paintbrush), which together mean ‘drawing with light’.

Photography is considered to be a powerful medium which evokes emotions through visuals. The camera captures not only scenes from history but also scenes that create history.

This World Photography Day, renowned wildlife photographer Maheen Hassan shares 10 photographs and the story behind them. Let’s take a look.

Two elephants engaged in a loving embrace in the middle of a frolicking bath at Anakulam near Mankulam in the Idukki district of Kerala. (Source: Maheen Hassan) Two elephants engaged in a loving embrace in the middle of a frolicking bath at Anakulam near Mankulam in the Idukki district of Kerala. (Source: Maheen Hassan)

The photographer shared that he saw nearly 40 wild elephants, including calves that were just a few months old after a two-day wait. “They came down to the forest with chirping calls. Arriving in small groups, they descended into a forested river, enjoying a special kind of salty water,” he said.

A herd of bison forming a protective layer around a calf, that seemed to be just a few weeks old, in Pathanamthitta district’s Gavi forest area. (Source: Maheen Hassan) A herd of bison forming a protective layer around a calf, that seemed to be just a few weeks old, in Pathanamthitta district’s Gavi forest area. (Source: Maheen Hassan)

More than 30 wild buffaloes were spotted together by Hassan, including a baby who was only a few weeks old. A protective fence was erected around it while the others moved towards the grass.

A painted stork feeding her chicks water and fish that it brought from a far distance on a hot and humid day. (Source: Maheen Hassan) A painted stork feeding her chicks water and fish that it brought from a far distance on a hot and humid day. (Source: Maheen Hassan)

In this powerful picture, a bird is seen feeding its baby water and fish that is carried from a great distance. This precious moment was captured from the Kunthankulam Bird Sanctuary in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.

A fisherman in a country boat looking back anxiously at a giant wave rushing to engulf him. Seconds later, it did. (Source: Maheen Hassan) A fisherman in a country boat looking back anxiously at a giant wave rushing to engulf him. Seconds later, it did. (Source: Maheen Hassan)

This perfectly-timed picture shows a fisherman looking back at huge waves coming to swallow him as he comes ashore after fishing in the thicket. This moment was filmed from the shores of Thiruvananthapuram Veli.

A man lost in thought at the end of a wooden pier in Valiyathura, Thiruvananthapuram. (Source: Maheen Hassan) A man lost in thought at the end of a wooden pier in Valiyathura, Thiruvananthapuram. (Source: Maheen Hassan)

This view was captured under the Valiyathura sea bridge in Thiruvananthapuram.

The photographer is seen staring at the Vazhvanthol waterfalls inside the Peppara wildlife sanctuary, Kerala. (Source: Maheen Hassan) The photographer is seen staring at the Vazhvanthol waterfalls inside the Peppara wildlife sanctuary, Kerala. (Source: Maheen Hassan)

A stunning self-portrait of the photographer at the Vazhvanthol waterfall inside the Thiruvananthapuram Peppara Wildlife Sanctuary, which he captured after setting his camera on a tripod and putting it on a 10-second self-timer “at great risk as his back was turned to a deep gorge”.

Ramankani, a tribal man, pictured on a rainy day near the Kanithadam forest region inside the Peppara wildlife sanctuary. In the background, the Agasthyarkoodam hills can be seen. (Source: Maheen Hassan) Ramankani, a tribal man, pictured on a rainy day near the Kanithadam forest region inside the Peppara wildlife sanctuary. In the background, the Agasthyarkoodam hills can be seen. (Source: Maheen Hassan)

A tribal man is seen walking against the backdrop of Agasthyarkoodam hills. This picture was taken from the forest floor of the Peppara Wildlife Sanctuary.

A devotee’s foot as he walks on burning coals as part of a ritual at the Perunguzhi Sree Rajarajeshwari temple at Chirayinkeezhu, Thiruvananthapuram. (Source: Maheen Hassan) A devotee’s foot as he walks on burning coals as part of a ritual at the Perunguzhi Sree Rajarajeshwari temple at Chirayinkeezhu, Thiruvananthapuram. (Source: Maheen Hassan)

The photographer captured this picture at Perunguzhi Sri Raja Rajeshwari Temple under Chirayinkeezhu, Thiruvananthapuram.

As underground water brims to the surface and leaks through the roots of a tree stump, it changes colour and becomes red, giving the effect of a bleeding tree. (Source: Maheen Hassan) As underground water brims to the surface and leaks through the roots of a tree stump, it changes colour and becomes red, giving the effect of a bleeding tree. (Source: Maheen Hassan)

In the catchment area of the dam at Peppara wildlife sanctuary in Kerala, the water has dried up. During the construction of the dam, the stumps of large trees that were cut down are still standing in many places. As such, the roots have become discoloured. Those bushes may be silently shedding tears of blood.

A green vine snake swallowing a frog, its prey for the day. Shot from the Ponmudi forest region in Thiruvananthapuram. (Source: Maheen Hassan) A green vine snake swallowing a frog, its prey for the day. Shot from the Ponmudi forest region in Thiruvananthapuram. (Source: Maheen Hassan)

A green snake comes from behind without making a sound and grabs the frog and swallows it. The death of one organism is the survival of another organism.

Maheen Hassan shares some stunning photographs to mark World Photography Day, 2021. (Source: Maheen Hassan) Maheen Hassan shares some stunning photographs to mark World Photography Day, 2021. (Source: Maheen Hassan)

Maheen Hassan is a wildlife photographer based in Thiruvananthapuram.