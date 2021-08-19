World Photography Day 2021: Ten mesmerising photographs that will leave you in awe

Updated: August 19, 2021 2:29:27 pm
Every year, World Photography Day is celebrated on August 19. The word photography is derived from the Greek words phos (light), and graphis (stylus, paintbrush), which together mean ‘drawing with light’.
Photography is considered to be a powerful medium which evokes emotions through visuals. The camera captures not only scenes from history but also scenes that create history.
This World Photography Day, renowned wildlife photographer Maheen Hassan shares 10 photographs and the story behind them. Let’s take a look.
The photographer shared that he saw nearly 40 wild elephants, including calves that were just a few months old after a two-day wait. “They came down to the forest with chirping calls. Arriving in small groups, they descended into a forested river, enjoying a special kind of salty water,” he said.
More than 30 wild buffaloes were spotted together by Hassan, including a baby who was only a few weeks old. A protective fence was erected around it while the others moved towards the grass.
In this powerful picture, a bird is seen feeding its baby water and fish that is carried from a great distance. This precious moment was captured from the Kunthankulam Bird Sanctuary in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.
This perfectly-timed picture shows a fisherman looking back at huge waves coming to swallow him as he comes ashore after fishing in the thicket. This moment was filmed from the shores of Thiruvananthapuram Veli.
This view was captured under the Valiyathura sea bridge in Thiruvananthapuram.
A stunning self-portrait of the photographer at the Vazhvanthol waterfall inside the Thiruvananthapuram Peppara Wildlife Sanctuary, which he captured after setting his camera on a tripod and putting it on a 10-second self-timer “at great risk as his back was turned to a deep gorge”.
A tribal man is seen walking against the backdrop of Agasthyarkoodam hills. This picture was taken from the forest floor of the Peppara Wildlife Sanctuary.
The photographer captured this picture at Perunguzhi Sri Raja Rajeshwari Temple under Chirayinkeezhu, Thiruvananthapuram.
In the catchment area of the dam at Peppara wildlife sanctuary in Kerala, the water has dried up. During the construction of the dam, the stumps of large trees that were cut down are still standing in many places. As such, the roots have become discoloured. Those bushes may be silently shedding tears of blood.
A green snake comes from behind without making a sound and grabs the frog and swallows it. The death of one organism is the survival of another organism.
Maheen Hassan is a wildlife photographer based in Thiruvananthapuram.
