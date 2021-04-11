World Pet Day 2021: Five wonderful reasons why you should adopt and not shop

Want to help that frail puppy you saw on the road? This is your chance. (Photo: Pixabay)

When you see stray puppies, kittens, cats and dogs on the road, don’t you feel like petting them? Most of us do; we wish for them to get loving homes, and if the thought of having a pet at home has crossed your mind at least once, then this is your chance. The next time you wish to bring a pet home, remind yourself of these five reasons that Anushka Iyer, founder and CEO of Wiggles states, as to why adopting would be better than buying.

Love at first woof

Or meow!

“You know you fell in love the moment a stray laid eyes on you. That feeling of adoration makes our heart full, so take that leap of faith and bring them home and spread this feeling called to love with the rest of your family members,” she shares.

Paws for some happiness

Before you go on to bring a pet at home, Iyer says, “Take a moment, pause and reflect.” This is important because the happiness of knowing you saved a life will be unparalleled. The pet you will bring home will share the same sentiment. They will know you saved them and you may not realise this, but they saved you, too!

Humanity first

With the times being rough, all of us need kindness and empathy. The best way to do is adopt a pet and save them because giving a stray a shot at life is nothing short of a miracle.

Save a life

“Most importantly, you have the power to save an innocent life by simply bringing them home! That’s how powerful adoption is. Give a stray a life of love, comfort and lots of playtime,” says Iyer.

Reduce the burden

There are so many stray pups who are injured, have been exploited, almost beaten to death. “[Shelter homes] are jam-packed and so many run on monthly and annual contribution. When you adopt from these shelter homes, you are not only bringing home a forever companion, but you are also lessening the burden on these shelter homes as well,” she adds.

