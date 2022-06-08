scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 08, 2022
Must Read

World Oceans Day 2022: Know the theme, facts, history and significance of the day

World Oceans Day is celebrated every year on June 8, as a reminder that oceans are in need of support and that urgent decisions need to be taken to preserve and protect them

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 8, 2022 1:20:20 pm
World Oceans Day, what is World Oceans Day, when is World Oceans Day, World Oceans Day 2022, World Oceans Day 2022 theme, World Oceans Day history and significance, plastic pollution, marine life, oceans, protecting oceans, indian express news'World Oceans Day' was officially recognised by the United Nations in 2008. (Photo: Getty/Thinkstock)

Oceans take up the bulk of space on this planet and sustain many life forms, and yet, over the years, there have been growing concerns about pollution that is threatening marine life and triggering climate change.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

Over 70 per cent of Earth is covered in water, which produces at least 50 per cent of the planet’s oxygen, thereby sustaining life, including human life. Of late, plastic pollution has risked the health of oceanic life — both flora and fauna.

ALSO READ |World Environment Day 2022: Scuba divers on climate change, how pandemic impacted marine life

World Oceans Day is celebrated every year on June 8, as a reminder that oceans are in need of support and that urgent decisions need to be taken to preserve and protect them. According to UN.org, already 90 per cent of big fish populations have depleted, and 50 per cent of coral reefs are destroyed; in fact, we are still so dependent on oceans that we are taking more than can be replenished.

Best of Express Premium
In a first, Orissa HC assesses its own performance, lists challengesPremium
In a first, Orissa HC assesses its own performance, lists challenges
A BPO, discounted Air India tickets & unpaid dues: ‘Racket’ unravelle...Premium
A BPO, discounted Air India tickets & unpaid dues: ‘Racket’ unravelle...
New Tour of Duty for recruitment likely todayPremium
New Tour of Duty for recruitment likely today
Kolkata, centuries before Job Charnock: What newly excavated finds tell usPremium
Kolkata, centuries before Job Charnock: What newly excavated finds tell us
More Premium Stories >>

In other words, there is a lack of balance.

This year’s theme for World Oceans Day is ‘Revitalization: collective action for the ocean’. This year, it is framed by the UN Decade of Ocean Science and the celebration of the United Nations Ocean Conference, which was cancelled these past two years because of the pandemic.

History

The concept of the day was first proposed in 1992 at the Earth Summit — UN Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

‘World Oceans Day’ was officially recognised by the United Nations in 2008.

Significance

According to UN.org, this year, the UN will host the “first hybrid celebration” of the annual event on June 8, hosted “in-person at the UN Headquarters in New York to be broadcasted live. It will highlight the 2022 theme”.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

mennonite community
In Mexico, images show Mennonites’ traditions frozen in time
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 08: Latest News
Advertisement